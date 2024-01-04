Keeling’s revolution for sustainable fabric dyeing

Listen to the audio version of the article

Still small and very young (it was born in 2020 and employs around thirty people) but capable of opening new frontiers for the sustainability of production processes in the fashion field. Keeling, a men’s clothing brand by Sealand International, designed in Florence, is the pilot brand of an innovative technology that allows fabrics to be dyed with a water saving of more than 95% compared to traditional techniques and a reduction in electricity consumption by 92%, with a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions of 64%. An innovation that is already attracting the attention of the great luxury houses.

Invented by a Chinese-American engineer, it is covered by a patent registered worldwide by Pacific Technology, a company of Hercules Holding, an Emirati group with offices not only in Italy, but also in the United Arab Emirates (where the headquarters are located), in Hong Kong and In the USA. Keeling – through Sealand International – in fact revolves in the orbit of the holding company, active not only in the textile and clothing sector but also in the field of private higher education, hospitality and agri-food. «It all started from an intuition during the pandemic, with the collapse of international markets – explains the CEO of Hercules Holding, Andrea Claudio Galluzzo -. Faced with the global crisis, we believed that new ideas were necessary, with the launch of a brand based on cutting-edge technologies that did not affect production costs. The innovation developed, in fact, does not cost more than traditional dyeing techniques.”

Furthermore, starting from the spring-summer 2025 collection, 50% of the collections will be produced with recycled materials: «We think it is a highly competitive market operation – continues Galluzzo -. After all, we believe that the fashion sector has no future without a decisive shift towards the sustainability of production processes.”

The heart of Keeling’s design is in Florence, where the style and research center is located, while production takes place in factories located between the Middle and Far East. And this is where the attention of the great Italian and foreign fashion houses is directed. «Our patent allows us not to leave consequences on the environment – ​​explains Tommaso Conforti, chief technology officer of Keeling -. We are also the exclusive owners of the machines that allow the adoption of the technology, for which collaborations have been initiated with various international groups in the sector.”

Launched to propose a total look, the brand (present at Pitti Uomo in Florence from 9 to 12 January), with the summer collections turns in particular on beachwear, placing itself in a medium-high market segment, while still trying to preserve accessibility of the brand and a good relationship between quality and price. Sealand International, the company it controls, generates revenues of 150 million dollars, with a supply chain that has around 300 employees. And it has bet on Keeling by making investments of around 3 million per year in product innovation and communication. In addition to Italy, the brand is already present in many Western European countries and the United States. For international expansion the next stops will be South Korea and Japan.

