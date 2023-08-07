Keepin’ Me Alive TME×Sprite Cool Light Shining Night: A Night of Cool Music with Top Chinese Musicians

On August 5th, the Keepin’ Me Alive TME×Sprite Cool Light Shining Night concert was held in Shanghai, jointly produced by Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) and “Sprite”. The concert featured 7 top Chinese musicians across multiple genres, including Jane Zhang, Liu Yu, Yuan Yawei, Li Wenhan, Chen Li, Yao Chen, and Han Geng.

The event marked the debut stage of the “Sprite Cool Light Chinese Album”, a collaboration between TME and Sprite. The album consists of 7 cool singles that express different attitudes and reduce dryness. Each musician performed their respective singles, showcasing their unique music styles.

The concert aimed to bring a cool and textured experience to music fans, especially young people. TME and Sprite partnered to create a trendy music show that has become the most sought after event this summer. In order to reach more music fans, the concert was also presented online on Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s platforms.

The concert featured 7 brand singles from the “Sprite Cool Light Chinese Album”. Each musician brought their own style and attitude to the stage. Han Geng started with his retro tune “Never Regret”, igniting nostalgic memories. Yao Chen’s “Countercurrent” showed the unruly attitude of the younger generation. Chen Li incorporated her youthful attitude into “Wind by the Ear”. Li Wenhan’s “Quick Clearance” conveyed fearless restraint. Yuan Yawei’s mellow voice resonated with the soul in “All You Can Do”. Liu Yu’s “One Minute, Make a Dream” represented the unique beauty of teenagers. Jane Zhang ended the show with a thrilling performance of “You Ain’t Right”.

In addition to their singles, each musician also performed their own masterpieces. Han Geng performed “Nong is Okay”, Chen Li sang “Little Half” and “Flammable and Explosive”, Yuan Yawei sang “Come + Secret Land” and “We”, while Liu Yu presented “One Minute, Make a Dream”. The concert catered to the diverse needs of online music fans and allowed them to experience the cool music through an exclusive direct-shooting perspective on Kugou Live.

TME, as a leader in China‘s online music and audio entertainment services, has a large young user base, which aligns with Sprite’s target audience. The collaboration between TME and Sprite aimed to reach a wide range of young users in China, expressing the “youngest” attitude towards life through music. This collaboration is part of a series of cross-border innovative music cooperation between TME and Sprite, including creating a summer-limited cool music label, launching the Next Singer2023 National Campus Music Competition, and organizing summer-limited cool music festivals.

By linking online and offline platforms, TME and Sprite have established a strong connection with young people. Their collaboration combines music with the core concept of Sprite’s “Cool” brand, allowing music fans to experience the power of coolness through music. The Keepin’ Me Alive TME×Sprite Cool Light Shining Night concert was not only an unforgettable summer memory for music lovers but also a new exploration of music marketing.

In the future, TME and Sprite will continue to work together to create more high-quality music works, exciting stages, and cool experiences for music fans.

Overall, the Keepin’ Me Alive TME×Sprite Cool Light Shining Night concert brought together top Chinese musicians and showcased their unique music attitudes to fight against the heat of summer. It became a popular event among young people, combining music, fashion, and the concept of coolness.

