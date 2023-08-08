Keepin’ Me Alive TME×Sprite Cool Light Shining Night: Uniting Top Chinese Musicians for an Unforgettable Summer Concert

“Keepin’ Me Alive TME×Sprite Cool Light Shining Night” Brings Cool Music Experience to Shanghai

Shanghai, China – On August 5th, the highly anticipated concert Keepin’ Me Alive TME×Sprite Cool Light Shining Night, co-produced by Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) and Sprite, took place in Shanghai. This event brought together seven top Chinese musicians representing various genres including Jane Zhang, Liu Yu, Yuan Yawei, Li Wenhan, Chen Li, Yao Chen, and Han Geng, who presented their first album, “Sprite Cool Light Chinese Album”. The concert showcased their unique music attitudes and continued the online to offline transition of their seven works.

TME and Sprite collaborated to create a memorable concert experience for music enthusiasts. With diverse music styles and distinctive attitudes, the “Sprite Cool Light” single provided an unprecedented summer experience for fans. It quickly became the must-see music show of the summer for young people. In order to allow more music fans to enjoy the coolness of the event, Tencent Music Entertainment‘s major platforms, including QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and National K Songs, broadcasted the concert live online.

The debut stage of the “Sprite Cool Light Chinese Album” featured the seven pioneering musicians accompanying hundreds of millions of music fans in their fight against the heat. This summer, TME and Sprite brought together Jane Zhang, Liu Yu, Yuan Yawei, Li Wenhan, Chen Li, Yao Chen, and Han Geng to create the first “Sprite Cool Light Chinese Album”. This album includes seven cool singles, each expressing a different attitude, and features exclusive music videos that convey the music attitude of Keepin’ Me Alive to fans.

The stage performance was nothing short of spectacular. Han Geng opened with his retro-themed “Never Regret”, evoking nostalgic memories for music fans. Yao Chen set the stage ablaze with the rebellious “Countercurrent”, showcasing the unruly attitude of the younger generation. Chen Li integrated her youthful attitude into her singing, capturing the audience with “Wind by the Ear”. Li Wenhan’s powerful performance of “Quick Clearance” conveyed a fearless coolness. Yuan Yawei’s mellow voice interpreted “All You Can Do”, striking a musical resonance with the soul. Liu Yu’s “One Minute, Make a Dream” portrayed the beauty of youth with musical notes. Lastly, Jane Zhang blew the audience away with “You Ain’t Right”, delivering the final touch to the stage.

Apart from their brand new singles, each artist performed their own masterpieces. Han Geng greeted the audience with “Nong is Okay”, Chen Li sang her representative tracks “Little Half” and “Flammable and Explosive”, and Yuan Yawei presented “Come + Secret Land” and “We”, which expressed emotions in every detail. The latter song, being a classic OST, even prompted a chorus from the crowd.

To cater to the diverse and personalized needs of online music fans, the concert provided an exclusive direct-shooting perspective on Kugou Live, ensuring that music fans wouldn’t miss a single moment of excitement.

The collaboration between TME and Sprite represents a new paradigm of music marketing that understands the young generation’s brand customization preferences. As leaders in China‘s online music and audio entertainment services, TME’s platforms attract a large number of young music fans, which aligns perfectly with Sprite’s target audience. By creating the “Sprite Cool Light Chinese Album” and organizing the TME×Sprite Cool Light Shining Night, a complete music content marketing chain was established, successfully reaching the widest range of young users in China. Through its unique fashion temperament, this collaboration has become one of the most popular large-scale music events for young people this summer.

Prior to this concert, TME and Sprite initiated a series of cross-border innovative music cooperations. They launched a summer-limited cool music label, conducted the Next Singer2023 National Campus Music Competition, and held several summer-limited cool music festivals. Furthermore, by linking online and offline platforms and partnering with various resources, they illuminated multiple cities with music, ensuring strong exposure and support throughout the project.

This series of innovative cooperation models has allowed TME and Sprite to establish an inseparable connection with young people. By combining music with Sprite’s core concept of “Cool”, they have successfully conveyed the brand’s message through the medium of music.

The “Keepin’ Me Alive TME×Sprite Cool Light Shining Night” concert, jointly organized by TME, Sprite, and Billboard China, aimed to use the infinite energy of music to combat every “hot” moment in life. The event not only created lasting memories of a cool summer for music lovers, but also explored new possibilities in music marketing. In the future, TME and Sprite will continue to collaborate in creating high-quality music works, delivering exciting stages, and providing cool experiences for music fans.

Image source: Tencent Music

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

