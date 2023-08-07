Keepin’ Me Alive TME×Sprite Cool Lights Shining Night: A Trendy Music Show for Young People

TME and Sprite Hold “Keepin’ Me Alive TME×Sprite Cool Lights Shining Night” Concert in Shanghai

On August 5th, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) and Sprite jointly produced the “Keepin’ Me Alive TME×Sprite Cool Lights Shining Night” concert in Shanghai. The event showcased performances from seven top Chinese musicians, including Jane Zhang, Liu Yu, Yuan Yawei, Li Wenhan, Chen Li, Yao Chen, and Han Geng. This concert marked the debut of the “Sprite Cool Light Chinese Album,” which features seven unique singles that represent different music attitudes.

TME and Sprite collaborated to bring together a lineup of popular musicians among young people to create a high-quality concert experience. The “Sprite Cool Light” singles, with their diverse styles and distinct attitudes, provided music fans with an unprecedented summer experience and quickly became the most sought-after music show of the season. To ensure that more music fans could enjoy the event, the concert was streamed online on the platforms of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, including QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and National K Songs.

The “Sprite Cool Light Chinese Album” showcases the talents of seven pioneering musicians who have all contributed cool and unique singles to combat the summer heat. Han Geng’s “Never Regret” evokes nostalgic memories with its retro tune, while Yao Chen’s “Countercurrent” showcases the unruly attitude of the younger generation. Chen Li’s “Wind by the Ear” combines her youthful attitude with her musical charm. Li Wenhan’s “Quick Clearance” conveys a fearless energy, and Yuan Yawei’s “All You Can Do” resonates deeply with its soulful vocals. Liu Yu’s “One Minute, Make a Dream” captures the essence of teenage beauty, and Jane Zhang’s “You Ain’t Right” electrifies the audience with her powerful performance.

In addition to performing their cool singles, the musicians sang their own hit songs that reflect their attitudes towards life. Han Geng performed “Nong is Okay,” Chen Li sang “Little Half” and “Flammable and Explosive,” and Yuan Yawei sang “Come + Secret Land” and “We.” These performances provided a comprehensive musical experience for online fans, and Kugou Live offered an exclusive direct-shooting perspective for those watching online.

The collaboration between TME and Sprite represents a new paradigm of music marketing that caters to young people’s preferences. TME’s platforms already attract a large number of young music lovers, making them the ideal audience for Sprite. Through the “Keepin’ Me Alive TME×Sprite Cool Lights Shining Night” concert and the creation of the “Sprite Cool Light Chinese Album,” TME and Sprite successfully reached a wide range of young users in China and conveyed the essence of the “youngest” attitude towards life through music.

This concert is part of a series of cross-border music collaborations between TME and Sprite. From launching a limited-edition cool music label to organizing the Next Singer2023 National Campus Music Competition and hosting summer-limited cool music festivals, TME and Sprite have continuously provided music fans with exciting music experiences. By combining music with the core concept of “Sprite” and the “Cool” brand, TME and Sprite have not only established a strong connection with young people but also showcased the power of coolness through music.

The “Keepin’ Me Alive TME×Sprite Cool Lights Shining Night” concert was a cool memory of the summer, as it brought music lovers together to fight against the heat with the infinite energy of music. This event not only left a lasting impression on attendees but also served as a groundbreaking exploration in music marketing. In the future, TME and Sprite will continue to collaborate and create more high-quality music works, bring exciting stages to music fans, and provide even more cool experiences.

