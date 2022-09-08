Otobe uses its signature image processing, flat scan and scratch image technology to create a new collection of shaped bag blockbusters. Featuring sharp angled shapes, flaps and top handles, the Acne Studios Shaped Bag returns in new colors and shapes for the Fall/Winter 2022 collection, and in addition to the original two sizes, comes with a shoulder strap ‘s miniature new work.

The Fall/Winter 2022 collection of shaped bags will be available on September 1st in calfskin, cowhide-printed leather, and patent-leather crocodile-printed leather.

Keisuke Otobe was born in Tokyo in 1977, moved to Italy at the age of 19, studied at the Marangoni Academy in Florence, and now lives in Milan. Keisuke Otobe’s work will also be featured in the upcoming issue of Acne Paper #17 in November 2022.