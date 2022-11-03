Listen to the audio version of the article

First a “penniless” painter – discovered by Peggy Guggenheim and then become her great friend – and window dresser to support himself, then creator of fabrics, designer and creator of spectacular shows to present fashion collections and, at the same time, entertain his guests. In short, a creative at 360 degrees, a visionary designer. Ken Scott, the fashion “gardener”, is told by the volume «Ken Scott», published by Rizzoli illustrated for Mondadori Electa and produced with the support of Mantero and Gucci, in bookstores from 25 October.

Moscato, 1971, tempera drawing

Born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Ken Scott arrived in Milan in 1955 after an interlude in New York, where he had pursued success as an artist, and in France, first in Paris and then on the French Riviera, where he led a bohemian life. . The move to Milan tightened the link between creative and fashion: after having founded the Falconetto brand with Vittorio Fiorazzo, he conquered the international jet set (and not only) with his brightly colored floral patterns: sunflowers, peonies, roses, poppies will dress style icons such as Jacqueline Kennedy and Marisa Berenson. His creativity soon went beyond the “boundaries” of fashion and invaded the furniture with dishes, furnishing accessories and furniture.

Test paper for Astarte fabric, 1965, figure for Stanley Donan’s film Due per la strada (1967))

In 1988 it was Scott himself who created the Foundation named after himself, which aims to preserve his work and his memory. In 2019 the Ken Scott brand became the property of Mantero Seta – leader in the production of silk scarves – and in 2020 the archive was transferred to the headquarters of the Como textile company that collaborated on the volume. Just like Gucci: at the beginning of 2021 Alessandro Michele – after having access to the archive – created the capsule “Gucci Epilogue: Ken Scott” inspired by the work of the American designer, to whom passion binds him – indeed: obsession, as said Gucci’s creative director – for floral prints.

The archive also plays a key role in the volume which, in fact, has its own highlight òe 600 images kept by Mantero, in addition to the photographs of Guido Taroni who has reinterpreted the genius of the artist with a series of contemporary shots. To this are added the texts by (Shahidha Bari, Federico Chiara, Pierre Léonforte, Renata Molho, Peter Smithers, Isa Tutino Vercelloni and Velasco Vitali.