Kendall Jenner Stuns in Jacquemus’ Holiday Blockbuster “GUIRLANDE” Collection

Kendall Jenner Shines in Jacquemus’ “GUIRLANDE” Holiday Collection Released for 2023

The highly anticipated holiday collection from Jacquemus, titled “GUIRLANDE,” has finally been released, and it stars none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner. In a series of stunning brand photos, Jenner effortlessly exudes glamour and elegance, setting the perfect holiday atmosphere.

Jenner dons a combination of Shearling Robes and a dazzling sparkling dress, captivating fans and leading them into the festive spirit. Jacquemus has masterfully incorporated numerous holiday elements into the designs, utilizing vibrant colors that are reminiscent of winter celebrations. The collection predominantly revolves around silver and gold, but also includes hints of red, pine green, and white.

The range of clothing in the collection includes cozy sweaters made with luxurious Taffeta satin and eye-catching Lurex fabric. In addition to clothing, the collection also features an array of jewelry, such as earrings and bell pendants, adding an extra touch of elegance and charm. Classic handbags from Jacquemus’ renowned lines – Le Chiquito, Le Porte bisou, Chiquito, and Bambino – are available in various colors, each adorned with sparkling details to complete the holiday look.

Fashion enthusiasts can now explore and purchase the Jacquemus 2023 holiday series on the brand’s official website. With the collection’s unique blend of comfort, luxury, and festive cheer, it is sure to be a hit among those seeking the perfect holiday wardrobe.

Don’t miss the opportunity to indulge in the magic of Kendall Jenner’s collaboration with Jacquemus. You can now bring the holiday spirit to life with these exquisite pieces.