Rapper Kendrick Lamar sang at the Rolling Loud Music Festival in Miami a few days ago, wearing a symbolic crown of thorns on stage, and even used Taiwan designer brand Professional.E 2020 autumn and winter series trousers, bags and other items, in the performance After the end, he was interviewed by the junior reporter Jazlyn Guerra, shared his views on music and responded to a video that went viral on the Internet recently-a security guard was moved when Kendrick Lamar performed the song “LOVE.” shed tears.

The song “LOVE.” is included in Kendrick Lamar’s 2017 album “DAMN.”, the content mainly tells the story of his and his fiancée. The softer style is paired with romantic and playful lyrics. It is a must-have in many people’s playlists. preparation tracks.

Kendrick Lamar, who said that he had watched the video of “Security Crying”, also specifically Shout out to security: “I want to know what he went through.”, “In the end, this is how I want everyone to receive my music, whether it is Make them feel happy, comfortable, or remind them of a moment of attachment, and those feelings can be sealed through music for a lifetime.”

The protagonist of the film, Devyn Sanford, also left a message below the popular TikTok short film and said: “This song means everything to me, not to mention I could feel the emotions of everyone in the scene at the time.” Finally, he added jokingly: “You don’t need to buy a ticket to get it. It’s even my job to be involved, and it’s amazing that I can make money for it.”