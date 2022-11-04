On October 27th, Shenzhen Fashion Week 2023 Spring/Summer series Futian venue kicked off at the Bonjour Center. The pioneering design of clothing and the color aesthetics of makeup, designer brand Kenson KENSUN and Italian make-up brand Dina Lisa Delalisa cooperation show , which presents a wonderful aesthetic dialogue for the audience.





During the Republic of China, in the work “Three Portraits of Shanghai Female Painters” by Shanghai cartoonist Wen Ting, Zhang Ailing was described as “dazzling and dazzling”. Sri Lanka, using clothing as a carrier, tells the story of China to the world.

Kenson KENSUN 2023 S/S “裟錢” series, with the Chinese character “裟錢” as the title, takes traditional Chinese elements and silhouettes as the core, and conducts design experiments in combination with future aesthetic trends. The unique poetry of Chinese culture is integrated into the clothing, and the beauty of traditional color matching is highlighted.





The use of active and beating tones shows the optimism and dynamism that breaks through the constraints; while being elegant, it also has a playful look. The show dresses exist as maverick styling colors, with classical and sentimental silhouettes and bold color matching. Choice, the contradictory personal charm of women is vividly displayed.

Dina Lisa Delalisa, a make-up brand from Italy, is committed to encouraging women to interpret their different selves through make-up, and to pursue unlimited styles with colors, which is in line with the “classic, passionate and bold” pursued by the Kenson brand. combine.

line aesthetics

Different from the straightforward and exaggerated way of expression in European and American makeup, the beauty of Chinese makeup lies in the tactful and smooth lines. Using Dina Lisa’s three-in-one eyebrow pencil to hold makeup and plasticity can create a clear and smooth eyebrow shape. Simply smudge with brow powder to make the brows more soft and create a Chinese mood between the brows.





For the outline of the eye shape, you can use Dina Lisa’s fine eyeliner gel pen. The slender and upward eyeliner can well modify the eye shape, enhance the level of eye makeup, and increase the sense of smart and charming eyes.





color aesthetics

The focus of this makeup look is eye shadow and lip makeup. Dina Lisa four-color eye shadow is used to add bold and avant-garde elements to the makeup look. In the choice of color, terracotta, tan, and tan with matte texture are used for large-area halo. Dye to shape the eye contour. And use peach pink, bright orange, lemon yellow, grape purple and other warm eye shadows to superimpose a small part, and smudge the color to the sides of the eyes and cheekbones, with eye-catching color contrast, highlight the fashion of eye makeup, and play with clothing. The color of the eye shadow echoes, and finally the eye makeup is brightened with the sequins and pearlescent colors in the eye shadow, and the understanding of fashion is interpreted with color.





The lip makeup concept of this show is “unforgettable, but not overwhelming”. Different from the traditional matte red lip makeup of the show, this lip makeup chose the silk satin texture of Dina Lisa[small gold bar]. In terms of colors, brown red, rose pink, and cream orange were chosen, which made the overall lip makeup look more modern and active, and formed a clever balance with the eye makeup.

Whether it is make-up or fashion, we try to make it a means of expressing ourselves. Behind its splendor is our self-communication, bold, avant-garde, fusion, breakthrough. For Kenson and Dina Lisa, We follow fashion, but always defend ourselves. Dina Lisa Delalisa is now registered in Yanli stores nationwide.







