Kenya awards long distance runner Kipyegon $35,000 and home for breaking world records

NAIROBI (AP) — Long-distance runner Faith Kipyegon was rewarded with $35,000 and a house Tuesday by Kenyan President William Ruto after breaking two world records in the span of a week.

Kipyegon, who met Ruto in the presidential office, said he will now be able to keep his promise to his father to give him a new car.

The 29-year-old runner, a two-time Olympic champion in the 1,500 meters, set a new record in the 1,500 meters in Florence, Italy, on June 2, eclipsing the eight-year record held by Ethiopian Genzebe Dibaba. Kipyegon became the first woman to go under 3 minutes and 40 seconds with a time of 3:49.11.

Kipyegon broke the world record for the 5,000 meters last Friday at the Paris meeting in the Diamond League. She clocked 14:05.20, taking the win ahead of Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey, the previous world record holder.

“Faith makes Kenya very proud,” Ruto said. “He is a shining model of consistency, discipline, hard work, and family. Faith is a great Kenyan woman, a mother, a wife, and a world champion.”

Ruto promised that the Kenyan government will award similar prizes to future athletes who break world records.

