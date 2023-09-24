Kenyans dominated the Buenos Aires Marathon for the second consecutive year

Kenyan athletes, both in the male and female branches, won for the second consecutive year the Buenos Aires International Marathon, which this Sunday celebrated its 38th edition with a record number of participants, more than 12,000 registered.

Cornelius Kiplagat was the first competitor to cross the finish line on Avenida Figueroa Alcorta and Dorrego with a time of 2:08:29, which was not enough to break the Buenos Aires circuit record (2:05:00), established by his compatriot Evans Chebet in 2019.

The runners who completed the men’s podium were compatriots Paul Kipngetich Tanui in 2:09:57 and Robert Ngeno, who clocked 2:10:16.

Among the first ten men were two Argentines, behind the Peruvian distance runner Daverso Ramos, who was the best South American athlete. The Patagonian David Prudencio Rodríguez qualified eighth with 2:17:23 and the Jujean Miguel Héctor Maza finished ninth with a time of 2:18:17.

In the women’s division, the Kenyan Rodah Jepkorir Tanui surpassed the record she established in 2019, defended her crown and won the Buenos Aires marathon for the third time.

Four years ago she had nailed 2:25:46 and this morning she broke the record with 2:24:52 to equal her compatriot Lucy Karimy (2012, 2013, 2014) as the second highest winner of the event after Argentina’s Sandra Torres ( 1999, 2001, 2006 and 2008).

Rodah Jepkorir Tanui was followed by fellow Kenyans Sharon Jemutai Cherop (2:24:56) and Pamela Jepkosgei Rotich (2:27:37).

Argentines Maria Lujan Urruti (2:45:44), Maria del Carmen Argüello (2:46:36) and Nataha Anahí Castaño (2:49:12) were the best placed local athletes in seventh, eighth and ninth positions.

The Buenos Aires International Marathon had a double Kenyan victory for the sixth time, as occurred in 2012, 2013, 2018, 2019 and 2022. The last Argentines to win it were Mariano Mastromarino (2014) and Florencia Borelli (2021).

The achievement of the African athletes occurred on the same day that their compatriot Eliud Kipchoge won his fifth Berlin Marathon, with 2:02:42, a time that did not allow him to improve the world record (2:01:09) that he set. last year in the German capital.

This year, Buenos Aires designed a faster, completely flat 42k circuit that ran through the neighborhoods of Palermo, Núñez, Recoleta, Centro, Puerto Madero, Barracas and La Boca.

All athletes received a medal created in a competition among students of the Raggio Technical School. The design has emblems of the City and a tribute to the Argentine soccer team, world champion in Qatar 2022.

The Buenos Aires marathon was part of the calendar of the International Federation (World Athletics), distributed points for the world ranking and was supervised by the Argentine Athletics Confederation and the Metropolitan Athletic Federation.

This edition took place a month after the City 21K, which was won by the Kenyan Roncer Konga Kipkorir and the Ethiopian Ababel Brihane.

