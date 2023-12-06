KENZO and Art Director Nigo Collaborate with Graphic Artist VERDY for New Series

KENZO and art director Nigo join hands with graphic artist VERDY for Heavyroll out of newest cooperation series

Paris, France – KENZO, alongside art director Nigo, has announced a collaboration with graphic artist VERDY that promises a fresh take on the brand’s iconic collision of Eastern and Western cultures. The new series, which will be released first at the KENZO pop-up store on the Champs Elysées in Paris from December 2 to December 17, and will be presented at the pop-up store at 10 CORSO COMO in Seoul on the 26th, marks a shift towards a more innovative and daring design direction.

VERDY, a close friend of Nigo and a noted graphic artist from Japan, has previously designed a customized pattern for KENZO’s 2024 spring and summer series show clothing. The pattern, unveiled at this year’s Paris Fashion Week and showcased again at KENZO’s Shanghai fashion show in July, signifies the beginning of an exciting creative partnership between the three collaborators.

Known for his work that explores themes of youth culture, rebellion, and nostalgia through bold, playful, and colorful designs, VERDY’s artistic touch is set to inject a renewed creative inspiration into the design of the new series, which also draws on elements of skateboarding, hip-hop, and comics.

The KENZO x VERDY series includes an array of men’s and women’s clothing and various unisex items, all featuring iconic patterns and logos that have been reinterpreted by VERDY in a variety of woven, knitted, denim, and leather goods and accessories.

Among the men’s clothing launched in this series are short windbreakers, knitted sweaters, vests, and cardigans, all in black and navy colors adorned with striking logos. The women’s clothing in the series includes navy blue knitted sweaters, cardigans, and skirts, with additional polo dresses and hoodies also featuring the signature “KENZO Paris” logo.

A highlight of the collection is the genderless dressing possibilities offered by a range of unisex items, including oversized T-shirts, hoodies, jogging pants, and baseball jackets, all printed with enlarged logo designs.

The KENZO x VERDY series is set to be on sale at KENZO designated offline stores in mainland China, the KENZO Tmall official flagship store, and the KENZO WeChat official boutique from December 4th. Additionally, pop-up stores in Paris and Seoul will showcase the collection throughout December.

The collaboration aligns with the vision of KENZO’s artistic director Nigo, who aims to merge the brand’s classic design codes with contemporary trends, creating a fashion line that truly embodies real-life style and resonates with a post-digital era audience.

VERDY, best known for his popular brands such as “Girls Don’t Cry” and “Wasted Youth”, is celebrated both in Eastern and Western cultures for his distinct fusion of streetwear aesthetics, drawing inspiration from skateboarding, hip-hop, and comics. His latest collaboration with KENZO is expected to bring an exciting and fresh dimension to the brand’s lineup.

With all eyes on the KENZO x VERDY series, expectations are high that the collaboration will set new benchmarks in the fashion industry and further cement KENZO’s status as a pioneer in the fusion of Eastern and Western cultures.

