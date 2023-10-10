Home » KENZO x LEVI’S®: The Fusion of Eastern and Western Aesthetics in a Denim Fashion Collaboration
KENZO and LEVI’S® have joined forces to create a groundbreaking denim fashion collection that embraces the fusion of Eastern and Western aesthetics. The latest autumn 2023 joint series marks the first collaboration between artistic director NIGO for KENZO, combining the cultural traditions of Parisian fashion houses with American-style clothing.

This unique denim series, co-designed and launched by NIGO and LEVI’S®, showcases the seamless integration of traditional Eastern clothing and American classic workwear. It embodies the clash of Eastern and Western cultures that NIGO, the artistic director of KENZO, holds dear. The capsule collection offers over 20 styles of clothing and accessories, predominantly made from the finest KAIHARA high-grade Japanese denim. It embodies artistic director NIGO’s vision of REAL TO WEAR fashion, which he has championed since taking over KENZO.

Drawing on his passion as a vintage collector, NIGO possesses an extensive collection of American denim clothing in Japan, including original workwear created by LEVI STRAUSS & CO. for cowboys and miners. This deep-rooted love for denim and its significance in fashion history aligns with Mr. Kenzo’s vision of the KENZO JEANS product line in 1986. Both designers aimed to convey denim’s spontaneity and free spirit to people. Their shared interests and aspirations have culminated in this exceptional collaboration, combining American style, Japanese tailoring, and Mr. Takada Kenzo’s style genes.

The core concept of KENZO x LEVI’S® centers around the encounter between Eastern and Western cultures, which is beautifully showcased in their advertising campaign set in Kyoto, Japan. Talented Japanese filmmaker UMI ISHIHARA, known for his fusion of documentary and fantasy styles, was specially chosen by NIGO to direct the advertising videos in two traditional villas in Kyoto. Accompanying him was Inner Mongolia photographer RYU IKA, capturing stunning stills of the capsule collection using his masterful lens language. The model lineup for the shoot includes ABAS ABDIRAZAQ, HAYATO, MASATO EUN, PEIPEI, SEN PING, and SHUN.

Fashion enthusiasts can get their hands on this extraordinary collection, as it will be officially launched in KENZO global stores, selected LEVI’S® stores, and various online sales platforms. Don’t miss out on the chance to experience the intersection of Eastern and Western fashion aesthetics, where tradition meets innovation in a denim wardrobe like no other.

