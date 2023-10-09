KENZO x Levi’s®: The Perfect Fusion of Eastern and Western Fashion in a Denim Capsule Series

KENZO and Levi’s® Collaborate to Launch 2023 Autumn Capsule Series

Paris-based fashion house KENZO has joined forces with American denim brand Levi’s® to create an innovative denim fashion wardrobe that combines the traditions of both Eastern and Western aesthetics. The collaboration, launched on September 29, 2023, marks KENZO’s first cross-brand partnership under the artistic direction of Nigo.

The KENZO x Levi’s® capsule series features over 20 pieces of clothing and accessories, predominantly made from Kaihara high-grade Japanese denim. This collaboration reflects Nigo’s REAL TO WEAR fashion perspective, which embraces vintage American denim and the spontaneous free spirit that the fabric embodies.

Drawing inspiration from Levi Strauss & Co.’s classic workwear designs, the collection seamlessly integrates American style with Japanese tailoring, all while paying tribute to KENZO founder Mr. Takada Kenzo’s unique fashion genes. The capsule series will be available at selected KENZO and Levi’s® stores worldwide, as well as on the KENZO.com and Levi.com websites.

To emphasize the encounter between Eastern and Western cultures, the advertising campaign for the KENZO x Levi’s® collaboration was shot in Kyoto, Japan. Japanese filmmaker Umi Ishihara combined documentary and fantasy styles to capture the essence of the collection, while Inner Mongolia photographer Ryu Ika provided stunning visuals in his static blockbusters.

The products in the capsule collection feature the integration of the Levi’s® Two Horse Pull logo with KENZO’s logo, showcasing Levi’s® metal buttons imprinted with KENZO’s signature Boke begonia flower pattern. Additionally, the clothing incorporates Levi’s® signature double arc stitching and KENZO logo embroidery, reminiscent of early 20th-century workers’ uniforms’ intricate chain embroidery.

The collection includes a range of outerwear, such as denim jackets with detachable faux fur collars and denim fringed yoke jackets. Inspired by the KENZO JUNGLE series of the 1980s, these jackets highlight the fusion of formal wear and denim. Tops, dresses, and jeans also feature various design details, such as chain stitch and zigzag pockets, KENZO JEANS prints, and vintage-inspired washed finishes.

In terms of accessories, the collaboration offers denim ties, card holders, and scarves that beautifully combine workwear and formal wear elements. The denim card holder showcases KENZO’s chain rust decoration, while the iconic red denim-style scarf combines Levi’s® graphic language with KENZO’s fashion aesthetics.

The KENZO x Levi’s® capsule series will be available in mainland China at selected KENZO stores and official WeChat boutiques, as well as at Levi’s® stores, Levi.com, and the Levi’s App starting from September 29, 2023. This unique collaboration is a testament to the ongoing integration of Eastern and Western cultures in the realm of fashion.

