Keren Ann returns to China after 5 years and chooses live house for close interaction_Performance_Fan_Music

Original title: Keren Ann returned to China after 5 years and chose a live house for close interaction

The Keren Ann who sang the theme song “Speak Softly Love” of “The Godfather” is coming to China to perform!

This is her first visit to China after 5 years. This performance is her live house solo show, and it is the first time that she stands alone on the stage and interacts with fans at zero distance, creating a space that completely belongs to Keren Ann and fans, allowing each other to immerse themselves in it.

From south to north, 9 days and 6 cities, singing new songs and old songs, listening to one time is enough

In this tour, Keren Ann will go to six cities: Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Beijing, from south to north, singing in 6 cities in 9 days. Chinese fans who haven’t seen Keren Ann live for 5 years, their expectations for the show have reached their peak and they have long been looking forward to it. In order to repay the fans’ enthusiasm, Keren Ann carefully prepared a playlist, not only will she bring many classic works, but she will also sing songs from the new album.

Here is a sneak peek at the playlist: “Jardin d’ Hiver”, “End of May”, “Not Going Anywhere”… As for which new song to sing, we will see it on the spot~

The 10-year-old friend of Chinese fans is loved for his ever-changing musical elements

Keren Ann performed in China for the first time in 2013, and it will be 10 years until 2023. In the past 10 years, Keren Ann has performed in China many times and has become an old friend of Chinese fans. Her fresh and lazy voice is like the bright sunshine in the afternoon, free and comfortable, can sweep away the tiredness of the whole day, and be intoxicated in her own small world. The diverse cultural background makes Keren Ann's music rich in layers and changeable elements. She added jazz and blues to folk songs, absorbed nutrition from French pop music and classical music, and formed her own unique style. Her song is liked by Liu Yifei and covered by variety shows. It is the closing music of the library and the original intention of many French learners. Every single one of her songs is worth a list loop, played over and over again. You may not know her name, but you must have heard her song, or in a coffee shop, or recommended by a friend. At 2:00 pm on May 18th, the Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen stations of this tour will issue tickets at the show, and tickets can be bought first! The ticketing time of Hangzhou and Chengdu stations will be announced one after another, so you can always pay attention~ Keren Ann Solo Show 2023 Tour Show Information July 12, Shenzhen HOU Live X Mixc cube July 13, Guangzhou Tai Space July 15 Chengdu MAO Live Hall Hangzhou MAO on July 17 Shanghai MAO on July 18 Beijing MAO on July 20 show ticket price Pre-sale: ￥298 Full price: ￥338

