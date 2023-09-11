Kering Eyewear, sustainability grows with support for suppliers

Listen to the audio version of the article

In 2013, a year before Kering Eyewear was created, the division of the group dedicated to the production of eyeglasses and sunglasses with 17 brands including partnerships and proprietary brands, Marie-Claire Daveu was appointed head of sustainable development of the group, to head of a department created ten years earlier, in 2003. Fast forward 20 years from this last date, a lot has changed: the Kering group has achieved goals to its credit – such as the use of 100% energy renewables or the traceability of 95% of products – and moves towards ambitious goals such as cutting total greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2035 (with 2021 as the reference year). Some things, however, have remained the same: Marie Claire-Daveu is chief sustainability and institutional affairs officer at Kering Group. And sustainability issues, beyond macro objectives, remain an experimental and daily issue, the subject of continuous dialogue between the group’s brands and their suppliers.

This is the case of Kering Eyewear which on the occasion of the Sustainability day last September 5th organized a day dedicated to around 40 suppliers in Padua, where the headquarters are located, starting with a visit to the Geography Museum of the University of Padua and culminated in a face-to-face meeting with Marie-Claire Daveu and Barbara Lissi, global head of Supply Chain, Manufacturing and Sustainability at Kering Eyewear. That’s not all: the company has launched a platform (Kering Eyewear for a Better Tomorrow) in which it has grouped together all the sustainability-related initiatives carried out in the past, to which future ones will be added. Founded on three pillars: care, collaborate and create. In Italian: caring, collaborating and creating.

The involvement of suppliers should not be considered an initiative in itself, but a constant and continuous work which will soon be extended to suppliers and employees outside Italy: «For us it has become a mission – explained Barbara Lissi -. The sector is very tied to tradition and we love doing things outside the box. Today we are able to push our production partners to work with maximum commitment, putting sustainability at the centre: it is an opportunity for them too, a stimulus to evolution”. With innovative results: from working closely with a partner from the Belluno area, for example, the Re|Ace material was born, a 100% recycled acetate, derived from pre-consumer acetate waste, which allows you to reintegrate what already exists in the production cycle while at the same time respecting the highest standards of style, quality and functionality. used in the collections since SS 23. «An example of circular economy started from a question: why can’t we use production waste? Preliminary studies have shown that 1 kg of Re|Ace acetate leads to a reduction of at least 50% in emissions compared to the traditional one.” Then there is Virtus, the data sharing and tracking platform based on blockchain technology, which Kering Eyewear officially launched in 2021, but has existed since 2018: «100% traceability is a key objective of the group – explains Marie-Claire Daveu – because without this nothing can be done. We have many ambitious goals and if we hadn’t set them we wouldn’t have made so much progress.” And finally, regarding the involvement of suppliers, you note: «It is fundamental because in sustainability we not only have to act concretely, but do it quickly. And we need to listen to their questions to understand how to help them.” She asked questions which, recently, also concerned the new European laws: «Having rules can be useful for speeding up: companies need a push in terms of implementing certain practices».