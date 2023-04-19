Kering Group Celebrates the Creativity of Female Choreographers The 2nd “Dancing Her Shadows in the West Bund” Contemporary Dance Festival is more than dancing

Aiming at promoting the creativity of female choreographers and promoting Sino-French cultural and artistic exchanges, Kering Group strongly invites Chinese and French choreographers to bring an event that spans time and space, through multiple forms such as stage performances, videos, forums and workshops. Cultural and intergenerational art experience.

From left: Cai Jinqing, President of Kering Greater China, choreographer Régine Chopinot, and Chloe, director of the Center Pompidou’s performing arts department·Chloé Siganos, cutting-edge dancer and theater creator Wang Mengfan, executive director of West Bund Art Museum Chen Anda

The highlights of this dance festival include: the internationally renowned French choreographer Régine Chopinot and the famous Chinese choreographer Wen Hui jointly created the dance video “Outredanse” (Outredanse) for the first time. A tribute to the master and art giant Pierre Soulages. The two artists incarnated traditional Chinese calligraphy on the stage, crossed the boundaries of dance with physical strength, and completed a sublimation of the essence of choreographic art. Wen Huichu created “Skirt” (Skirt) in 1996. This time, he re-arranged for the new generation of dancers of Jin Xing Dance Company, interpreting the current physical experience. In addition, Wang Mengfan, a cutting-edge dancer and theater creator who has received much attention, also created a choreography work “Narrative Fountain” (Narrative Fountain) tailored for this dance festival, trying to show the memory form of the body itself and how it can be expressed in action. Be awakened in a creative way.

“Outredanse” (Outredanse) Choreography: Regina Shopino, Wen Hui; Photography © Julien Mignot

During the public open day, Regina Szappino, Wen Hui and Chloé Siganos, the curator of this dance festival and the head of the Performing Arts Department of the Center Pompidou, discussed “More Than Dance” ” launched a dialogue to discuss the return to the origin of choreography. In addition, Regina Szappino set up a special master class, gladly displayed the images of her dance works over the past forty years, and shared with the audience the stories behind her cooperation with other artists. Wang Mengfan invited the public dance lovers to participate in a half-day workshop, starting from the image of “narrative fountain”, to start thinking about the relationship between “body and language”.

Not limited to dance, the fields touched by these works and the deep meaning they contain extend to the discussion of multiple topics such as women’s situation, individual inner view, and the relationship between individuals and groups, bringing the power and enlightenment to the viewer’s soul.

“Skirt” (Skirt) Choreographer: Wen Hui; Dance: Jin Xing Dance Troupe

In 2015, at the Cannes Film Festival, Kering launched the “Dancing Women” project, which honors female filmmakers in front of and behind the camera. The project continues to develop and grow, expanding from the field of film to photography, art, design, music and other fields. Founded in 2021, “Dancing Her Shadow in the West Bund” extended its tentacles to the field of dance and choreography for the first time.

As the highest-level Sino-French cultural cooperation project, the “Five-Year Exhibition Cooperation Project between West Bund Art Museum and Pompidou Center” was included in the Sino-French Joint Statement. Since its opening in 2019, the West Bund Art Museum has continued to promote the professional presentation of interdisciplinary and intercultural content, with four cultural clues of visual art, new media art, art and design, and theater performance, and the Center Pompidou in “architecture, audio-visual The cross-field research of the five cultural forms of experiment, music, film, and visual art forms an active dialogue. “Dancing She Shadows on the West Bund” is part of this cooperation project, which not only expands the exploration of the clues of performing arts, but also a tripartite cooperation with Kering Group. In the first “Dancing Her Shadows in the West Bund” event, the top French choreographer Mathilde Monnier joined hands with Duan Ni, a key figure in Chinese modern dance, and Shi Jingxin, an important Chinese choreographer All new works have aroused enthusiastic attention and response among local audiences.

“Narrative Fountain” (Narrative Fountain) Choreography: Wang Mengfan; Dance: Qian Min

Cai Jinqing, President of Kering Group Greater China, said: “Through time, space, culture and generations, the creation of female artists contains unlimited potential. The choreography-focused ‘Dancing Her Shadow in the West Bund’ is now ushering in the second fruitful results. We I am very gratified and proud. In recent years, the WeChat public account of “Dynamic Her Films” has been upgraded to a global community platform focusing on the interaction and reporting of female artists. Build bridges between creators. In the future, we will continue to cooperate with internationally renowned cultural and art projects and institutions to continue to empower female creativity.”

Cai Jinqing, President of Greater China, Kering Group

Chen Anda, executive director of the West Bund Art Museum, said: “The West Bund Art Museum has always carried out cutting-edge exploration of the concept and model of the museum. The strong magnetic field attracts more high-quality resources to transform into benchmark co-creation projects. We are very pleased to be able to present the second “Dancing Her Shadow in the West Bund” together with Kering Group, which is also our joint exploration on the clues of performing arts In the future, the museum will also continue to focus on promoting in-depth cooperation across countries and cultures, making the museum a site that stimulates creativity and drives collisions, integrations, and dialogues.”

Julie Narbey, executive director of the Pompidou Center, mentioned: “I am very pleased to see the re-presentation of ‘Dancing Her Shadow on the West Bank’ in 2023. We always look forward to the stage performance art in Pompidou. The Du Center plays an important role in the cooperation with the West Bund Museum of Art, and the second “Dancing Her Shadows in the West Bund” is bound to write a new chapter for the cooperation between the two parties. The Center Pompidou is committed to encouraging innovative and international art Dialogue to promote gender equality, and we are proud that Kering recognizes and supports this mission.”

artist profile

Regina·Shopino (Regine Chopinot）：

Dancer and choreographer. From 1986 to 2008, Regina Szappino managed one of the most important national choreographic centers in France, the National Choreographic Center La Rochelle. Her choreographic practice combines creation, research and teaching. In 2008, she founded Cornucopiae, a new institution that became her creative platform. From 2009 to 2018, she explored and researched the relationship between body movement and the power of language in South Pacific cultures. In 2011, Regina Shopino settled in Toulon, France, where she continued her artistic practice at the local “Port des créateurs”. The institution is a cultural and public third space that invites Regina to create in residence. From 2019 to 2021, at the invitation of Miriam Mazuz, Director of the Paris National Opera Academy, Regina Shopino founded the dance teaching and creation project “OUI #”, exploring the relationship between choreography art and society Correlation. In 2019, at the invitation of Hortense Archambault, Director of the MC93 Theater in Bobigny, France, Regina Shopino and her team conducted a long-term resident choreography research and creation, and released the work “top” in September 2021. “. From body to creation, body memory and life memory, a brand-new research and creation process focusing on external construction is in progress.

Wenhui:

One of the pioneers of Chinese contemporary dance theater. She is a choreographer and dancer, as well as documentaries and installations. She graduated from Beijing Dance Academy in 1989 with a major in choreography. She went to New York to study modern dance in 1994. In the same year, she established a life dance studio in Beijing. Wenhui has always insisted on intervening in society through dance theater. Concerned about the living conditions of women in China, since 2008, Wen Hui began to study the body as a personal record library and archives of society, and see through the collision of body memory with history and reality. Wen Hui’s works have received wide attention in the international arena. In 2004, the work of Life Dance Studio won the “ZKB Sponsorship Award” at the Zurich Theater Festival. In 2009 the French magazine Télescope called Wen Hui “a pioneer of dance…a miracle”. In 2021, Wenhui will receive the official Medal of Honor of the Federal Republic of Germany: the “Goethe Medal”. Wen Hui’s work is also on display at the Art Museum. In 2015, her works were exhibited in the 56th Venice Biennale, in 2019, “Yvonne Reiner and Wenhui Double Solo Exhibition” in Inside-Out Art Museum, Beijing, in 2021 in Guangzhou Image Triennial, in Austria, Norway and Denmark in 2022-2023 Exhibited in the group exhibition of Chinese female artists.

Wang Mengfan:

Dance and theater creator. Works include “50/60/—Aunts’ Dance Theater”, “Holy Sewing Machine”, “When it’s time for me to play, call me, I will answer” and so on. In 2018, he was named one of the most promising choreographers in the world by the German dance magazine Tanz. He has carried out artist residency projects in Kyoto, Zurich, Berlin and other places, focusing on body experience and body research around “obstacles”. In 2019, the Walking Theater was established. Under this framework, he hosted lectures and workshops on dance history and contemporary dance practice, and continued to explore the relationship between language and body.