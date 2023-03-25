Home Entertainment KERION – Best-of of the French power metallers announced
KERION – Best-of of the French power metallers announced

KERION – Best-of of the French power metallers announced

KERION, the French symphonic power metal band led by singer Flora Spinelli Spinelli, is pleased to announce the release of their new best-of album Tales Of The Past (Best of Kerion) on CD and digital formats on April 28th Beyond the Storm Productions.

Founded in 2002 in Nice, France KERION released five albums between 2007 and 2022 and five albums in 2022 and earned a loyal fan base worldwide, over 2 million views on YouTube. The new best-of album contains 14 songs from their five albums and two bonus tracks, remastered by Julien Solliet.

Tales of the Past (Best of Kerion) is dedicated to her friend Phil Giordiana (Fairyland), who tragically passed away last year. Phil helped the band from the start and his input was invaluable to Kerion. The album includes a bonus track, an acoustic version of “Final Race” and “Valley of Doom”.

You get an impression with the single “Nova Prime”:

Tracklist „Tales  Of The Past (Best Of Kerion)“:

Intro Technowars
The Last Quest
Time of Fantasy
Riders of Innocence
Warrior’s Call
Dark Isle
Breath of Heaven
The Legacy
Everlasting Flight
Riding Clouds
Fireblast
Final Race
Ghost Society
Red Squad
Final Race (Acoustic Version) (Bonus Track)
Valley of Doom (Bonus Track)

Band-Links:

Tales of the PastTales of the Past

