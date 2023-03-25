KERION, the French symphonic power metal band led by singer Flora Spinelli Spinelli, is pleased to announce the release of their new best-of album Tales Of The Past (Best of Kerion) on CD and digital formats on April 28th Beyond the Storm Productions.

Founded in 2002 in Nice, France KERION released five albums between 2007 and 2022 and five albums in 2022 and earned a loyal fan base worldwide, over 2 million views on YouTube. The new best-of album contains 14 songs from their five albums and two bonus tracks, remastered by Julien Solliet.

Tales of the Past (Best of Kerion) is dedicated to her friend Phil Giordiana (Fairyland), who tragically passed away last year. Phil helped the band from the start and his input was invaluable to Kerion. The album includes a bonus track, an acoustic version of “Final Race” and “Valley of Doom”.

You get an impression with the single “Nova Prime”:

Tracklist „Tales Of The Past (Best Of Kerion)“:

Intro Technowars

The Last Quest

Time of Fantasy

Riders of Innocence

Warrior’s Call

Dark Isle

Breath of Heaven

The Legacy

Everlasting Flight

Riding Clouds

Fireblast

Final Race

Ghost Society

Red Squad

Final Race (Acoustic Version) (Bonus Track)

Valley of Doom (Bonus Track)

