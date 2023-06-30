Kevin Costner Accuses Ex-Wife of Misusing Child Support Funds for Plastic Surgery and Personal Expenses

Title: Kevin Costner Claims Ex-Wife Misuses Child Support Funds in Divorce Battle

Actor accuses Christine Baumgartner of using child support money for alleged plastic surgeries and personal expenses

Introduction:

In a bitter divorce battle between actor Kevin Costner and his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner, the couple’s separation has taken an unpleasant turn. Their 18-year marriage has dissolved into scandal, fueled by accusations of misused child support funds. Costner has alleged that Baumgartner is abusing the substantial monthly child support payment of $248,000, claiming that she spends it on various cosmetic surgeries and personal expenses.

Child Support Controversy:

According to reports from “TMZ,” Baumgartner justifies the expenses she incurs for their three children, Cayden (15 years old), Hayes (14), and Grace (12). Alongside basic necessities, she allegedly includes money invested in aesthetic procedures and other services. These claims surfaced as Costner filed new documents for their ongoing divorce proceedings, suggesting that Baumgartner redirects a significant portion of the child support money for her personal needs. These claims further state that she has made extravagant purchases at high-end boutiques, withdrawn significant sums from ATMs, and spent money on expenses unrelated to the children’s needs.

Misuse of Child Support:

Costner’s primary complaint revolves around Baumgartner potentially using his child support funds for non-essential purposes, including payments to her lawyer for their divorce proceedings. His legal team analyzed the amount of money genuinely utilized for the children’s upbringing and education. They estimated this figure to be around $51,940, nearly half of the current monthly payments to Baumgartner.

Agreement Reached, but Disputes Remain:

While Baumgartner has not addressed the allegations leveled against her, she recently reached an agreement with Costner through her lawyer. As part of this agreement, she has promised to vacate Costner’s property and find a new apartment before the end of August. However, she continues to challenge the prenuptial agreement signed in 2004, which granted Costner full ownership of his pre-marriage money and property.

Conclusion:

The ongoing divorce battle between Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner has intensified, with allegations of misused child support funds raising eyebrows. Costner claims that Baumgartner’s alleged cosmetic surgeries and personal expenses are unjustifiably funded by the child support payments. As the legal battle continues, it remains to be seen how these accusations will impact the divorce proceedings and the future well-being of their children.

