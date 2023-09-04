Kevin Costner Wins Child Support Battle with Ex-Wife: Monthly Payment Set at 58,000 Euros

Trial Reveals Kevin Costner’s Child Support Battle With Ex-Wife

Santa Barbara, California – Kevin Costner recently faced a grueling trial over child support issues with his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner. Initially, Baumgartner demanded that their children maintain the same standard of living as when they were with their father. To support this claim, she requested a monthly payment of a staggering €184,000. However, the court eventually ruled in favor of Costner, ordering him to pay €58,000 per month.

This legal victory marked a turning point for Costner, who made his first public appearance after the trial. The actor was spotted having breakfast with their 14-year-old son, Hayes, at a local Santa Barbara establishment. Dressed casually in a blue long-sleeved jumper, jeans, and sneakers, Costner seemed relieved to put the legal battle behind him. Hayes sported a white graphic tee with jeans and sneakers, showcasing a close bond with his father.

Notably, Hayes is not Costner and Baumgartner’s only child. They also have two more children: 15-year-old Cayden and 13-year-old Grace. Throughout the trial, shocking details emerged regarding Baumgartner’s alleged extravagant expenses. It was revealed that she spent a jaw-dropping €37,000 monthly on flowers and luxurious Christmas parties in Aspen.

In response to these claims, Costner accused his ex-partner of inflating child support bills with her personal expenditures. He further argued that Baumgartner had not made efforts to secure a source of income to contribute to their children’s expenses.

The trial’s conclusion provides some resolution for Costner, who can now focus on moving forward. The ruling not only significantly reduced the monthly payment but also debunked the notion that their children should enjoy the same standards of living as when they were with their father. The case has shed light on the complexities and challenges that can arise during divorce proceedings.