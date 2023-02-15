Home Entertainment Kevin Feige Confirms Tom Holland Will Return For ‘Spider-Man 4’
Entertainment

Kevin Feige Confirms Tom Holland Will Return For ‘Spider-Man 4’

by admin
Kevin Feige Confirms Tom Holland Will Return For ‘Spider-Man 4’

New reports point to Tom Holland returning for Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man 4 .

Kevin Feige recently told Entertainment Weekly that Marvel Studios has prepared a story for “Spider-Man 4”: “We have very big ideas for this film, and the writers are currently writing for it.” This news also indirectly confirms that Tom Holland will Will return to star in the familiar Peter Parker.

In November last year, there was news that Tom Holland and Marvel Studios signed a new 6-film contract. In addition to the latest 3 parts of the “Spider-Man” series, there are two major gatherings of “Daredevil: Born Again” and the sixth phase of the MCU. Masterpieces “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars”.

Interested readers may wish to look forward to follow-up reports in the future.

read more

See also  But as a mechanic, for car maintenance, Millennials prefer do-it-yourself

You may also like

Malo celebrates 50 years of cashmere: «Craftsmanship is...

KEY Officially Revamped 2nd Album Ranked Top 20...

Cosmoprof warms up the engines and grows

The advertising company came after, and the 9...

Marvel’s masterpiece “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Fever”...

The movie “Chinese Ping Pong” has bright elements...

If you want to fly like this, run...

Calzedonia Group over 3 billion in revenues. The...

Idea Kia and Enel X: with Energy House...

The 5 trends that will change the automotive...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy