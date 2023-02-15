New reports point to Tom Holland returning for Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man 4 .

Kevin Feige recently told Entertainment Weekly that Marvel Studios has prepared a story for “Spider-Man 4”: “We have very big ideas for this film, and the writers are currently writing for it.” This news also indirectly confirms that Tom Holland will Will return to star in the familiar Peter Parker.

In November last year, there was news that Tom Holland and Marvel Studios signed a new 6-film contract. In addition to the latest 3 parts of the “Spider-Man” series, there are two major gatherings of “Daredevil: Born Again” and the sixth phase of the MCU. Masterpieces “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars”.

