Key electoral day: JxC and the FdT define their alliances, rules of the game and possible name changes against the clock

In the final stretch for the formal presentation of electoral allianceswhose deadline is extended until 11:59 p.m. this Wednesday, June 14, both the ruling party and the opposition are rushing to fix the latest details regarding the conformation of their respective frontsthe strategy for the PASO and even raises the possibility of ‘surprising’ name changes.

Closing alliances of Together for Change

The alliance Together for Change It would maintain, almost 24 hours after the closing of the lists, its electoral stamp ahead of the primary elections on August 13, although last-minute modifications have not been ruled out.

By midnight, spaces must have submitted a document signed by the party authorities with the name of the fronteconomic and campaign managers, together with the programmatic guidelines of the spaces formed.

According to agency inquiries Argentine NewsUnlike in 2015 and 2019, the conversations between party leaders and party representatives take place online, something new for general elections.

In this context, senior sources from the opposition coalition stressed that, until now, they would compete with the same name and colors.

“We are working with the 2019 models, but updated”, said one of the space spokesmen to the news agency. Regarding the party structure, JxC will continue to be made up of the PRO, the Radical Civic Union (UCR), the Civic-ARI Coalition (CC) and the Federal Republican Meeting. During the past week, the incorporation of José Luis Espertleader of Avanza Libertad, who asked to change the name.

From the ranks of the economist they admitted the intention to add the word “freedom” to it and highlighted resistors. However, the outcome is aimed at maintaining the sign adopted in the 2019 general elections and which was also used in the 2021 legislative elections.

The tension during these hours is agitated -as in the Frente de Todos- by the floor that will be established to integrate the lists in each inmate.

Due to the energetic internal between Patricia Bullrich and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta disputes would occur in a large part of the districts. That leads to rules of the game must be defined before the registration of alliances, to know how the spaces to be filled in the polls will be distributed.

The presidents of the parties that make up the opposition front are expected to meet this Wednesday to finish polishing these issues.

Beyond that point, the climate of tension in PvC seems to have subsided after the internal backlash caused by the attempt to add the Peronist governor of Córdoba, Juan Schiaretti.

The initiative was headed by one of the PRO presidential candidates, Rodríguez Larreta, and supported by Gerardo Morales (president of the UCR), Miguel Ángel Pichetto (president of ER), and Maximiliano Ferraro (president of the CC). Even Espert requested the extension.

The main dissident voice for the entry of Schiaretti was the other presidentialist of the PRO, Patricia Bullrich. Through his bishop on the executive table of JxC, Federico Angelini, he made clear his refusal for the landing of the pejotista to the opposition coalition. Bullrich also had the support of former President Mauricio Macri.

Within this framework, Schiaretti announced that this Wednesday will register its alliance which it will call “We do for Our Country”. The space will be made up of non-Kirchnerist Peronists, the Socialist Party, the Christian Democratic Party, the Autonomist Party and other provincial forces.

On the side of the ruling party, it is also a key day in terms of the formation of the electoral front, in the midst of internal frictions and the most absolute secrecy. Doubts even persist as to whether the STEP will be enabled and a possible name change.

In the final stretch of the negotiations, hours before the deadline to present the electoral alliances expires, the big question is whether The internal competition to define the presidential candidate of the space will be enabled or nota question that remains unanswered by the main leaders of space.

Sources revealed to the agency Argentine News that the proxies of the different parties that make up the government coalition “they are working on the internal regulations and the distribution formula” of the places on the lists, ahead of the general election on October 24.

The ruling party must register this Wednesday the new electoral alliance with which it will be presented in the elections for the President and vice category before the court of María Servini.

Meanwhile, the political parties that until today make up the Frente de Todos would again express their willingness to return to compete together.

In addition, they must exhibit before the National Electoral Justice the constitutive act of the Front, where They will set the conditions for those who want to register the presidential formulas on June 24.

Sources from Kirchnerism, massismo and the sector related to President Alberto Fernández confirmed to the agency THAT that hours of extreme tension are going through with negotiations between the different factions of the ruling party to finish diagram the “fine print” of the regulation.

According to sources familiar with the conversations, one of the most controversial points at this time is the percentage at which the representation of minorities will be setthat is, the floor that will be established for the payroll that comes second in the primary elections so that it can be integrated into the final list of national legislators in the general elections.

From the sector closest to the head of state they recalled that “25 is the historic floor of the Justicialista Party”, while from massismo and Kirchnerism they spoke of “raise the threshold for access to minorities, close to 40”. “Nothing is closed”graphed to THAT an important source of the Frente de Todos.

The truth is that the one who has the pen to sign the electoral alliance is the governor of Formosa and president of the PJ Congress, Gildo Insfranwho this Tuesday arrived in the City of Buenos Aires to lead a series of meetings that will allow him to finish outlining the fine print of the Front.

Completion Daniel Scioli?

In the midst of the pressure exerted by a part of the coalition so that the ambassador in Brazil, Daniel Scioli, declines his presidential aspiration, Insfrán met with the Minister of Security and designated “proxy” of the candidacy of the former motorboat.

“We have the guarantees. Daniel doesn’t get off. Why should he get off? In this context, citizen participation is necessary. The people have to choose the candidate to strengthen the space and that the militancy also feels attracted to drive votes”, they argued to Argentine News from sciolismo.

In addition, they considered that “designating a candidate with the finger can be even worse in a three-thirds scenario like the current one” and underlined: “The STEPs serve to invigorate the space, not to shrink it”.

Finally, sources close to the head of state affirmed that “Scioli’s army is not the President’s army”, since “Alberto did not show and will not show a preference for any, but will only accompany the Frente de Todos with the strategy that is designed” .

