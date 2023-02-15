SHINee member KEY (Kim Ki Bum) released his second official repackage album “Killer”. (provided by avex taiwan)

[The Epoch Times, February 14, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Le Huixuan) On the 13th, SHINee member KEY (Kim Ki-beom)’s official repackage 2nd album “Killer” was released in India, Japan, Spain, etc. Topped the iTunes Top album charts in 20 countries and regions around the world.

This album also topped the iTunes global album rankings and Japan’s RecoChoku daily album rankings. At the same time, it also occupied the single-day championship on the Korean record ranking YES24, which proved the global fans’ love for KEY. Enthusiastic attention.

Six months after the last album “Gasoline”, KEY released the repackage album “Killer”, once again presenting a unique retro concept. This album is based on the concept of a game. KEY didn’t really get in touch with the album entity until the day of its release during the live broadcast. He was very satisfied with the finished album when he unpacked the album for the first time. He kept admiring and thanked the staff for their hard work.

The regular repackage 2nd album includes the songs of the regular 2nd album “Gasoline”, and three new title songs “Killer”, “Heartless” and “Easy”, making a total of 14 works. The album was released digitally simultaneously in South Korea and Taiwan on the 13th.

