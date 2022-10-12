China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn On October 11, according to Korean media reports, SHINEE member Key will hold a solo concert. At present, the concert tickets have been sold out and even the limited view seats are very popular.

It is reported that “KEY CONCERT – GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) IN THE KEYLAND” will be held at Jangchung Gymnasium in Seoul from October 22nd to 23rd. will attract a large audience. Tickets for the concert are currently all sold out. .

In particular, this concert was the first offline solo performance held by Key in 3 years and 8 months, so tickets were sold out as soon as the pre-sale started. Afterwards, the additional open view restricted seats were also sold out, and they received an enthusiastic response from before the performance.

The concert will be broadcast live online on Beyond LIVE on the 23rd for fans who can’t make it to the venue. In this performance, Key will not only sing popular songs such as , , , etc., but will also present all the songs of the regular 2nd album including the title song. SM performance director Hwang Sang-hoon will serve as the performance director, maximizing the charm of Key, which is even more exciting.

In addition, the performance title “GOAT (Greatest Of All Time)” based on Key’s creativity is the English abbreviation of “the best person in history”, which means to show only the best in all fields, so from music to performance. , fashion, videos, etc., fully demonstrating the essence of the unique “Key Style”.