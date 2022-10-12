Home Entertainment Key’s solo concert has been sold out and even the limited view seats are popular jqknews
Entertainment

Key’s solo concert has been sold out and even the limited view seats are popular jqknews

by admin
Key’s solo concert has been sold out and even the limited view seats are popular jqknews

　　China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn On October 11, according to Korean media reports, SHINEE member Key will hold a solo concert. At present, the concert tickets have been sold out and even the limited view seats are very popular.

It is reported that “KEY CONCERT – GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) IN THE KEYLAND” will be held at Jangchung Gymnasium in Seoul from October 22nd to 23rd. will attract a large audience. Tickets for the concert are currently all sold out. .

In particular, this concert was the first offline solo performance held by Key in 3 years and 8 months, so tickets were sold out as soon as the pre-sale started. Afterwards, the additional open view restricted seats were also sold out, and they received an enthusiastic response from before the performance.

The concert will be broadcast live online on Beyond LIVE on the 23rd for fans who can’t make it to the venue. In this performance, Key will not only sing popular songs such as , , , etc., but will also present all the songs of the regular 2nd album including the title song. SM performance director Hwang Sang-hoon will serve as the performance director, maximizing the charm of Key, which is even more exciting.

In addition, the performance title “GOAT (Greatest Of All Time)” based on Key’s creativity is the English abbreviation of “the best person in history”, which means to show only the best in all fields, so from music to performance. , fashion, videos, etc., fully demonstrating the essence of the unique “Key Style”.

See also  «Annette», Nanni Moretti and the others: the 10 most anticipated films of the Cannes Film Festival

You may also like

PAM and Cali Thornhill DeWitt release a new...

“Miss Sherlock 2” new trailer returns to Baker...

Wu Hyuk and Kid Milli have successively put...

Xiong Dailin gave 101 roses to her husband,...

A different story in “The Big Exam” featuring...

From the positive energy topic of “group domination”...

Sustainable Amazon: deliveries with hydrogen trucks from 2023

After 18 years, she collaborated with Feng Delun...

Keith McMillen Instruments Releases K-Board C Portable MPE...

Bulgari, a journey to the atelier where high...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy