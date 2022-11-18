Following “The POOL Aoyama”, “The PARK·ING GINZA” and “The Conveni”, Hiroshi Fujiwara once again created a new lifestyle concept project “Peace Piece”, combining space design and product combination to create a trendy hotel with a composite lifestyle concept . This “PEACE PIECE” trip came to Shanghai Yangyun Aman Hotel, and launched the Peace Piece by Fragment Design themed room. The limited products of the “Peace Piece” theme series will be displayed in the space, bringing an all-round immersive exclusive experience , and most of the designated products can be carried away at the end of the journey.

In order to give you a more in-depth interpretation, Hypebeast first contacted Hiroshi Fujiwara and collected 3 keywords about “Peace Piece”.

Peace Piece

Aman contains the meaning of “Peace”, and it also means getting rid of troubles and gaining freedom, and the acquisition of this feeling may be closely related to a pleasant hotel experience. “Piece” represents a way of presenting fragment design, and various products specially designed for “Peace Piece” are placed in the room. Peace and Piece have the same pronunciation, forming an interesting combination.

Journey

The second Keyword is Journey, and “Peace Piece” is regarded as a journey experience for a moment of tranquility. Through the combination of “Peace” and “Piece”, the first location was selected to open in Shanghai Yangyun Aman Hotel, allowing all guests staying in Aman to rest from the busy outside, stay away from the hustle and bustle, and truly immerse themselves in a peaceful environment middle.

After determining the theme of the trip, Hiroshi Fujiwara and his team began to design how to let the guests enjoy the journey. The most important part is how to recreate the space of Aman Hotel, so that people can feel “away from the hustle and bustle”. In the end, “Peace Piece” started with every detail of the room, combined with Aman’s classical style, to create a modern yet calm atmosphere for all rooms.

Unlike most hotel experiences, Hiroshi Fujiwara puts more effort into making “Peace Piece” a journey, hoping that all guests will discover it during the journey and savor it carefully after the journey is over. So the products in the Peace Piece by Fragment Design theme room are like “happy little treasures” that can be found on the road, and guests can enjoy these products during and after their stay.

Escape

The last key word is “Escape”, which is self-evident, the journey itself is a kind of escape and an exit. No matter where you come from, when you enter the journey of “Peace Piece”, I hope that your mind can be sublimated from peace, guide you to escape troubles, and find a spiritual outlet in life.

Hypebeast：Why did the “Peace Piece” project choose to be the first to land in Shanghai Yangyun Aman Hotel? What is your impression of Shanghai?

Hiroshi Fujiwara:Whether in the city or away from crowded areas, Aman hotels do a good job of creating a peaceful hideaway for their guests. And Shanghai is an international metropolis and one of my favorite cities, and I look forward to coming back soon.

Hypebeast：How has life been in the past two years? What is the biggest impact of the epidemic on you?

Hiroshi Fujiwara:Compared to my pre-COVID life, the biggest difference has been traveling less, as I have been traveling almost every month for work for years. But I’m not stressed about it, and I’m actually enjoying my time in Japan right now.

Hypebeast：What major changes have you made in your lifestyle and attitude towards life?

Hiroshi Fujiwara:Honestly, it didn’t change much for me, and it didn’t really change the way I live. But I guess it made me more aware that I love living in Tokyo as much as I love traveling.

Hypebeast：Have travel or vacation plans?

Hiroshi Fujiwara:There are no specific plans yet, but it is possible to go to Milan again because of work.

Hypebeast：There seems to be more music activities recently, do you have a vision for music?

Hiroshi Fujiwara:I don’t have any specific vision for this. But I’m glad things are back to the way they were and people are able to enjoy what they love to do.