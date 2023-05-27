Khanate not only has it suddenly been back for a long time – the drone supergroup has with (dem Swans‚esk bitelten) To Be Cruel already a tiring comeback album ready that makes you lose all joy in life. Splendid!

In this pandemic-ridden world, you actually have to reckon with everything. With Stephen O’Malley (Healthy O)))), James Plotkin (OLD, Scorn, Phantomsmasher), Alan Dubin (OLD, Gnaw) and Tim Wyskida (Blind Idiot God) would get together again, but actually no one could really calculate. The dissatisfied situation of the band, which broke up in 2006 and which mainly consisted of singer Dubin “a lack of commitment from certain members“ attested and despite the alleged swan song that was added in 2009 Clean Hands Go Foul declared: “I highly doubt a reunion will happen“.

Less than eight years later, of course, things looked different again. Artistic points of contact like PLAYBACK HEAD, KTL, Iodine or Table Of The Elements had never broken off contact with each other. Nevertheless, it fits the nature of the band that hardly anyone noticed that Khanate from 2017 through the initial spark Hexadic III finally reconciled, nor that the quartet had also started working on a new album, which is now, at the forefront of a wave Sacred Bones– New editions of the previous back catalog enthroned, practically out of the shocking nothingness laid over the avant-garde of drone metal overnight as an additional shadow: like an old fear of death long buried in the subconscious, the signatures break open oppressively and welcome in their disturbing Horrer.

The only thing that is even more rudimentary is the feeling of being To Be Cruel after almost two decades, picking up practically right where Clean Hands Go Foul drew a temporary line under the band’s history – that is, in the patented, unmistakable Khanate-Sound that even the most promising poison-and-bile students like Pharmakon could not fill directly in the past two decades; one feels so immediately at home in this poetry of feedback and the symphony of decline, almost at home in the ever new tightening of the thumbscrews with barbed wire.

Where fearful, unkind and nasty monologues become suffering tirades and Dubin pretentiously snarling hissing his hate with manic psychotic litany (“You’re the reason, you. I feel dead now. You’re boiling like my blood. Let’s all die.“), while the instruments leave open where therapeutic catharsis ends and the dangerous challenge of inner demons begins when the tenacious Maelstrom bleeds tormentingly, and laborious masochism is therefore seldom as fulfilling as this quartet’s tonal torture.

However, the leans with the The Hexadic System The extreme cure composed by Ben Chasny does not only return to the gap left behind and is content with, well, a certain comfort zone management, but expands it Khanate‘sche spectrum subtle but noticeable. Just how wonderfully concise and space-filling the grandiose production captivates, as certainly the best in the entire band’s history – as clear and precise as it is ugly and dirty – this is in a way a how-to lesson that leads to the next level.

Because as ascetic as the anti-music may be, it now reveals a greater wealth of details, allows more facets to be discovered and leads the metaphorical, abstract “songwriting” even more coherently and dynamically, held to a relatively narrow stance, where everything is uncomfortably threatening Basic feeling serves, but also shows a sharpened focus with the sprawling playing time.

Dubin: „I think there’s a level of maturity that that’s been achieved by Khanate that is probably reflected in the new music being not as raw and unhinged as it was in the past, but on the new record there’s a pretty good amount of vitriol that, you know, is certainly not forced.” That’s right – and this can be understood three times in a coherent but noticeably varied form.

Like A Poisoned Dog begins as a darkly doomy, threatening torture chamber drone that reflects Dubin’s existential dissatisfaction: “It was written when I had really bad insomnia and stress due to working extremely long hours without a break for months on end. Plus I had a roommate that I really couldn’t stand. I was exhausted, extremely angry and on the edge. So the timing was just right for me to write it.“

As a storm that erupts in stoic detonations (while certain abysses seem to pant rabidly under the feedback and build up in a rage that strays tensely from one corner of the kennel to the other), the atonally worn-out riff saws so badly , the drums are pure withdrawal and perfection in sound – every fiber hurts choking, it’s an acid bath for the exhausted Sisyphus.

In the final third, the number returns to the opening motif, but with more dissonance, breathing hysterically, relishing the horror of spastic noise slow motion, staying sharp-edged and saying goodbye to its demons under the hint of a veil of cult gong choke psychedelic.

It Wants to Fly builds a reciting cave, coolly conjuring up, strangling itself with curiously distanced observation by sneaking around the dissecting nihilism and ostentatiously rumbling: there effects and voices dissolve transcendently in disembodied swaths and are strikingly reminiscent of the ambient passages of Sumac – meanderingly strolling, but that’s why it’s so hypnotically engaging – and the periphery shows a panorama of textures, like Khanate they had never previously indicated in such a complex way.

A nature in which the title track awakens, warm and mellow and mystical, taking the ambient synth as a primer. Dubin whispers tightly, meandering, disturbingly forgiving, offering a deceptive calm. And of course the events soon wear themselves out furiously, but still caress the agony comparatively cautiously, as the band soon steps back so far that they become part of the cosmos of the habit wearers Healthy O))) practically seed as an inhospitable, fascinating soundscape and cultivate the post-apocalyptic dystopia.

With all destructiveness Khanate while her absence sharpened her sense of space and restraint, Dubin, at the latest here, with his presence of a milling elegance of ugliness, puts himself completely at the service of the atmosphere, disappearing from the pitch-black aura of this ethereal friction surface, which is less gathered than into one black hole at the event horizon. One can only blame this improbable comeback that, despite all its greatness, it always feels as if it were nevertheless the not yet completely consistent, not necessarily slow approach to a new one – maybe even the ultimate one? – High phase of Khanatewho are more than just themselves here, close to the ideal line.

To Be Cruel by Khanate

