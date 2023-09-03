Khloé Kardashian Announces Official Name Change for Her Baby: Tatum Thompson

Khloé Kardashian Finally Gives Her Baby a Real Name

Reality TV star Khloé Kardashian and basketball player Tristan Thompson have had their fair share of ups and downs in their relationship. They share two children together, including their most recent addition who was born in July last year. However, until recently, the baby had been legally listed as ‘Baby Kardashian’ without a proper name.

But now, Khloé has announced that she has finally made the much-awaited name change for her baby, two months after celebrating their first year. The little one can now have a real identity instead of being known as a provisional issue.

During an episode of the reality show, which is aired on the E! Latino channel, it was revealed that the baby had been legally registered as ‘Baby Kardashian’. However, a Los Angeles judge granted the name change to Khloé’s representatives.

The baby boy is now officially named Tatum Thompson. Khloé’s mother, Kris Jenner, expressed her approval of the name, suggesting they could call him Tate for short. Nevertheless, Khloé quickly dismissed the nickname, stating that it would never happen.

Explaining the reason behind the delayed naming process, Khloé said, “I wanted to get to know him and feel him a little. At first, he had no name. Then, he had a name, but I was waiting for the premiere of our program, and I didn’t know it would take so long.”

With the official name change, Tatum Thompson can now embrace his true identity and be called by his chosen name. Fans and followers of the Kardashian family are excited to see the adorable Tatum grow and to witness the bond between Khloé and her children continue to flourish.