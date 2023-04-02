The governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, and leaders of the ruling party warned today about a “vulture onslaught” due to the ruling of the United States justice against the Argentine State in the trial that is being processed for the expropriation of the YPF oil company and assured that “the right wants to privatize again” the company.

“The Judge Loretta Preska’s ruling on the expropriation of YPF is a legal absurdity,” stated on his Twitter account Kicillofwho He was Minister of Economy when the oil company was privatizedpost that was replicated by the vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, who was in charge of the Executive at that time.

The judge of the Second Southern District of Manhattan (United States), Loretta Preska, failed on Friday against the Argentine State in the trial being processed in the United States for the expropriation of the YPF oil company, carried out in 2012, and exempted the company from responsibilities.

He Ruling favors Burford Capital and Eton Park fundswhich at the time bought minority shareholders the right to litigate against Argentina and YPF, explained sources familiar with the details of the litigation, who anticipated that the measure will be appealed.

Criticism of the ruling on YPF by Katopodis and Moreau

The AThe Buenos Aires governor’s warning was supported by the Minister of Public Works, Gabriel Katopodis; the national deputies of the Frente de Todos (FdT), Leopoldo Moreau and Itai Hagman, the undersecretary of Integration Policies and Training of the Ministry of Social Development, Daniel Menéndez and the leader of the Frente Patria Grande, Juan Grabois.

KatopodisFor his part, he agreed that the ruling is a “legal absurdity” and assured that The government of President Alberto Fernández is going “to defend the national patrimony, the flag company and sovereignty.”

“The nationalization of YPF was one of the main political decisions of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner to guarantee the country’s energy resources,” he remarked in his account on the same social network.

The minister added in his publication that: “Faced with the harassment of vulture funds and the privatization that the opposition promises, we do not run from our path, which is to always be on the side of the people.”

In addition, Moreau warned that “it is clear” that “the vulture fund lobby has once again prevailed” despite the fact that the US judge’s ruling does not affect YPF’s assets.

“If today we have Vaca Muerta in full production, YPF Lithium and the immediate possibility of a favorable energy balance, it is because we have recovered YPF,” the deputy remarked.

What did the Opposition say after the ruling of Loretta Preska

Opposition referents recalled on social networks the rejection of the nationalization of the oil company that they maintained in 2012, among them the president of the PRO, Patricia Bullrich, who released a list of the vote in Congress, the former president of the Central Bank, Alfonso Prat -Gay, and Deputy Silvia Lospennato.

“The expropriation of YPF is going to cost us Argentines more than 33 billion dollars,” Lospennato estimated on Twitter.



