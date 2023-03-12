Axel Kicillof led this Saturday, together with Máximo Kirchner, Wado de Pedro and Andrés Larroquethe act of pro-government militants who asked for “Cristina Candidate” and remarked, in an obvious message to the President, that “You can’t do Peronism without Cristina.” Regarding the judicial sentences against the vice president, which the hardest sector of Kirchnerism considers a maneuver to get her out of the electoral race, Kicillof charged against “the mafia gang that seeks to outlaw and prohibit the leader of the popular camp“, ensuring that “They are not going to make it, because this town is going to bank.”

“Cristina will not be able to be banned because the people are going to accompany her, the people are not stupid, and the ban is broken by raising our voice, with militancy, with commitment. If the people love Cristina, it will be Cristina“, said the Buenos Aires governor in the plenary session of the Kirchner militancy in Avellaneda.

Along the same lines, he added: “It is our obligation that all the people know how they are managed, that Clarín, news, a part of the justice system, the intelligence services They are a mafia gang that seeks to outlaw and prohibit the leader of the popular camp“.

“We know how they put together and plan this move of judicial persecution. Even if they hide it, it is our obligation to go down to the territory and give the discussion without shame because we have nothing to hide,” the official added.

Likewise, he pointed out: “There were 18 years of struggle and resistance, but also during those 18 years when Perón and the party were prohibited, there were some alive who thought they could make a Peronism without Perón. It was not possible, as today a Peronism cannot be made without Cristina“.

“If the people want Cristina, it will be Cristina,” said Kicillof. In the background, Maximo Kirchner and Larroque are listening. (NA PHOTO)

On the other hand, the governor of the Province of Buenos Aires made reference to the arguments of the ruling that sentenced the vice president in the framework of the Cause Road and stated that these “were pure smoke”.

“They could not sustain any of the arguments that the prosecutors presented. They were pure smoke. That month of December, on December 21, two judges of that Court grabbed the resources, not only of our province, but of all Argentines,” Kicillof launched.

In turn, he assured that “next year someone who defends rights will govern Argentina” and emphasized: “Comrade Cristina Fernández de Kirchner is the one our people trust and the one our people want”.

Cristina took stock: “Proscription, salaries on the floor, growth for four living, there is no currency and the IMF must be reviewed”

“Believe me that this plenary session is the beginning of the tireless work that we will do for our people. That proscription begins to be broken today. We do not accept that they dirty, persecute and proscribe“, sentenced the Buenos Aires governor and insisted:” You have to fight with whom you have to fight.

In addition, he asked “confront the interests that want to plunder Argentine wealth” and concluded: “Many say that auspicious years await us because Argentina has everything the world needs. That is a discussion that must be given. It is not enough to have natural resources, it is necessary to discuss a model where wealth generates redistribution.”

AS.