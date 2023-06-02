Kicillof, on his candidacy for governor or president: “There are no confirmed formulas”

7
The governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillofin dialogue with Roberto Caballero in The Uncover Radiospoke about the candidacies in the Front of All with a view to the STEP: “As for the formula, when they are confirmed, it will be done formally,” he said and added: “Here it is not about individual issues, desires, adventures. You have to see what is the assembly and the proposal for society, taking many factors into account”
Developing
You may also like
See also Photos: Gulner's "colonial literature" wins the Nobel Prize for Literature | 2021 | Refugees