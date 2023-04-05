The Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillofsowed this Tuesday, April 4, suspicions about the crime of the bus driver Daniel Barrientosafter arguing that “for a crime linked to a robbery, has suspicious items“. The referent of the Frente de Todos remarked that days before the murder, Patricia Bullrich had been “talking about safety in the buses”. On the other hand, he expressed his solidarity with Sergio Berni after the attack and defended his management in terms of security: “We are transforming the security of the province.”

“The circumstances in which the murder occurred It is not doubtful, it is almost unprecedented. It looked like the robbery of an armored car,” he highlighted in television statements to C5N.

And he added: “It must be said: A few days before, Patricia Bullrich had been talking about safety in the buses, it’s strange… That is unfortunate, it must be repudiated. When we were in the opposition, we didn’t do it,” the Kirchner president said when referring to the alleged political use of the case.

Axel Kicillof and Patricia Bullrich. (Télam, Marcelo Dubini)

Although Kicillof pointed out that there was a decrease in the statistics that measure intentional homicides, he did not minimize the situation and warned that “There are still two murders a day”.

“It is tremendously painful, each case is a tragedy. The intentional homicide statistics, which is used worldwide, in 2019 showed 915 and in 2022, 731. It fell by 20%. What are you going to say to each victim? There are still two murders per day, that does not mean that each case is tremendous,” he reiterated.

The governor too expressed solidarity with his Minister of Security, Sergio Berniafter the brutal physical assault he suffered when he approached the area where a large group of bus drivers were holding a protest cut.

Collective crime: the first suspect said he is innocent and there is a second detainee

Kicillof compared the attack on Berni with the attack on CFK

“The aggression is tremendous, it is against an official, things cannot be resolved that way. It’s the same thing that happened with Cristina (Kirchner)“, he expressed, in a comparison with the attempted assassination of the vice president.

Kicillof defended Berni’s management and clarified that insecurity is not solved only with the policies that can be executed from said portfolio, since it would be a “multi-causal” phenomenon driven by social inequality.

Sergio Berni: “Cristina Kirchner was the first person who called me”

“The question of security in the suburbs and the province is obviously not solved only from the Ministry of Security. The minister has carried out a lot of modifications, with a historic investment. We are transforming the security of the province,” he pondered.

Consulted about security measures in the province, the Buenos Aires governor pointed out that there is a law on camera equipment in collective units which was sanctioned at the end of 2016 but was only regulated in April 2018 when the murder of a driver occurred.

Sergio Berni. Photo: Telam

“A bidding process begins, they begin to hire the cameras and the government changes. Then comes the pandemic, where there is practically no public transport,” he said.

In turn, he detailed in this line that at the end of 2021 from his work team they had “a conversation with the unions, transport companies, Ministry of Security and Transport and it is resolved that the Province is going to give him a subsidy total of 190 million per month to place the cameras”.

“In January, the state of the situation is requested, it is found that this was not complied with and the companies are summoned. The transport companies chose not to install the cameras. Now we are in the summons stage,” argued Kicillof.

When the deadline for giving a response expires, “those who do not comply will proceed with the sanctions, which end in the removal of subsidies on vehicles,” explained the official.

CA/ED