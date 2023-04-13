Amazon is suffering one of the most significant crises in its history, and in effect dominoes, Twitch suffers from a similar situation. This could be taken advantage of by Kick, which invests a lot of money in competing with the purple platform. However, once again it was shown that money alone is not enough to do good management. Kick is again in the eye of the storm, and he moved back several squares.

Adin Ross was one of the most powerful streamers on Twitch, with more than 7 million followers. Its content and its way of acting before Amazon’s recommendations put an expiration date on the American’s stay on the platform, and led to his arrival at Kick. This was the first major move by someone historically linked to Twitch to the controversial streaming site.

According to data published by the National Football League itself, el Super Bowl 2023 moved around 14,600,000,000 USD. Yes, you read that right, fourteen thousand six hundred million dollars between advertising, ticket money and television rights. Television rights that Adin Ross and Trainwreck, founder of Kick, decided to infringeand they broadcast the defining game of North American football live on their respective channels.

This occurred in mid-February, at the beginning of the green platform, and it made everyone think that the NFL would take action regarding such action. But the reality was no. Adin Ross continued with his content, and Kick did not suffer the slightest consequence. This invites reflection: What is behind Kick?

KICK, CONTENT AND ANARCHY

From the legal point of view there are contradictions. When you register to broadcast live on Kick, one of the sections specifies the conditions on “the obscene images” or the pornography itself. However, it seems that for Adin Ross that rule does not apply, and he did his thing again: The streamer showed the PornHub page live for one minute, in front of more than 86,000 viewers.

Although everything indicated that some Kick head was going to roll, against all odds the activity of the platform, and that of Adin Ross, continued as if nothing had happened. For those of you who stream on a daily basis, you will know that the possibility of a nudity appearing on the screen is quite large. Steamers like Ibai Llanos or TheGrefg, who go from a video game to Twitter in seconds, are exposed to seeing something of this style. Not the case though, as Ross read it in chat, googled it, and left it for more than a minute on purpose.

THE CONDITIONS AND THE FINE PRINT

Despite the fact that it is not 100% known who is responsible for banning or sanctioning Kick, it is public that Adin Ross is one of the CEOs, which would imply that he should participate in a sanction on himself. Kick’s terms and conditions, likewise, invite duality, present a dilemma, and of course are cut short in the face of any dispute: “The Company is not responsible or liable for any User Content that you or any other User or a third party posts, submits or makes available through the Service. You agree that we only act as a passive conduit for your distribution and online publication of your User Content. You understand and agree that you may be exposed to User Content that is inaccurate, objectionable, inappropriate for children, or fit for purpose.”

In addition, prior to entering an online casino transmission, the platform first issues a message warning the user that the content they will see is for adults, in case the user is not registered and the user’s age has not been clarified.

