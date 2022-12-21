Source title: Kick off the prelude to a beautiful new year “Dreams of the East 2023 Dragon TV New Year’s Eve Ceremony” gathers new forces

On December 20, 2022, the 2023 Dragon TV Open Conference was held in Shanghai. At the meeting, the heavy official announcement of the guest list of “Dreams in the East 2023 Dragon TV New Year’s Eve Ceremony” successfully ignited the expectations of the entire network. This year’s New Year’s Eve Ceremony will be broadcast live globally at 19:30 on December 31. The prelude to a beautiful New Year will open a better future with the New Year’s Eve ceremony The previously exposed concept poster of the New Year’s Eve Ceremony presents the vigorous scene of the growth of all things and the rebirth of the earth with the fragrance of flowers in Asakusa, demonstrating the platform’s open and inclusive mind. In terms of program design and choreography, on the basis of fully considering the needs of audiences of different age groups, the gala will focus on openness, internationality, modernity, culture and positive energy of the times to create a unique and exciting show. The peerless audio-visual feast strives to show peace, self-confidence, innovation, and vitality through the participation of the whole people, facing the world, creating a future together, and building a China of a community with a shared future for mankind. While the grand ceremony kicks off a beautiful New Year prelude for Chinese people all over the world, it is bound to become the leader of the domestic New Year’s Eve party again. Pay tribute to ordinary strugglers and pass on positive energy with the power of example This year’s New Year’s Eve party will continue to highlight high quality and positive energy, focus the camera on strugglers from all walks of life, praise ordinary heroes, enthusiastically describe the spirit of the new era, and aspire to arouse deeper empathy from the audience. See also Hyundai, Genesis and Kia number one for technology At the open conference, part of the guest list of “Dreams in the East 2023 Dragon TV New Year’s Eve Ceremony” was officially revealed. Laolang, Liu Yuxin, Mao Buyi, Ren Jialun, Ren Xianqi, Tengger, Wang Sulong, Wang Linkai, Wang Yibo, Yu Shuxin, Zhao Lusi, our song SUPER BAND, 0713 group, etc. have confirmed their joining, and the virtual character Dongfang Yuan will make her stage debut. As soon as the news was exposed, it sparked heated discussions across the Internet, and entries such as #赵露思进入东方卫视越年节# #任嘉伦参加2023东方卫视元年奇节# and other entries quickly rushed to the hot search list on Weibo. Wang Yibo, who is a singer, actor, professional racing driver, dancer and other identities, is a highlight of this evening. As a young artist, he paid tribute to heroes with his work “Ice, Rain and Fire”, which was recognized by many parties. The joining of two popular actresses, Zhao Lusi and Yu Shuxin, has also directly raised the expectations of the public. The two have successfully ignited the screens this summer with their two works “Xing Han Brilliant” and “Cang Lan Jue”. This time, the two post-95 freshmen The generation leaders will also appear at Dragon TV’s New Year’s Eve party, offering New Year blessings to audiences across the country. This year’s party also played a big “combination card”, inviting the 0713 men’s group to start again and continue the brotherhood; and there will be guests from “Our Song”, this time they will not only sing a chorus across generations, but also form a super band across generations, Appearing in front of the audience with a brand new look and form is worth looking forward to. “Dreams in the East 2023 Dragon TV New Year’s Eve Ceremony” is ready to go, how many surprises and famous scenes will appear at the party? Lock on Dragon TV at 19:30 on December 31, let’s “go all out and open up a better future” together! See also "The Penthouse 3" "The Penthouse 3" The eldest sister of the song once starred in "Signal", the real body is still a musical actor-KSD Korean Star (Celebrity)

On December 20, 2022, Xin Xin Nian 2023 Dragon TV Open Conference was held in Shanghai. At the meeting, the heavy official announcement of “Dreams in the East 2023 Dragon TV New Year’s Eve Ceremony” part of the guest list successfully ignited the expectations of the entire network. This year’s New Year’s Eve Ceremony will be broadcast live globally at 19:30 on December 31.

The prelude to a beautiful New Year will open a better future with the New Year’s Eve ceremony

The previously exposed concept poster of the New Year’s Eve Ceremony presents the vigorous scene of the growth of all things and the rebirth of the earth with the fragrance of flowers in Asakusa, showing the platform’s open and inclusive mind. In terms of program design and choreography, the gala will also focus on openness, internationality, modernity, culture and positive energy of the times on the basis of fully considering the needs of audiences of different age groups to create a unique and exciting show. The peerless audio-visual feast strives to show peace, self-confidence, innovation, and vitality through the participation of the whole people, facing the world, creating a future together, and building a China of a community with a shared future for mankind. While the grand ceremony kicks off a beautiful New Year prelude for Chinese people all over the world, it is bound to become the leader of the domestic New Year’s Eve party again.

Pay tribute to ordinary strugglers and pass on positive energy with the power of example

This year’s New Year’s Eve party will continue to highlight high quality and positive energy, focus the camera on strugglers from all walks of life, praise ordinary heroes, enthusiastically describe the spirit of the new era, and aspire to arouse deeper empathy from the audience.

At the open conference, part of the guest list of “Dreams in the East 2023 Dragon TV New Year’s Eve Ceremony” was officially revealed. Laolang, Liu Yuxin, Mao Buyi, Ren Jialun, Ren Xianqi, Tengger, Wang Sulong, Wang Linkai, Wang Yibo, Yu Shuxin, Zhao Lusi, our song SUPER BAND, 0713 group, etc. have confirmed their joining, and the virtual character Dongfang Yuan will make her stage debut. As soon as the news was exposed, it sparked heated discussions across the Internet, and entries such as #赵露思进入东方卫视越年节# #任嘉伦参加2023东方卫视元年奇节# and other entries quickly rushed to the hot search list on Weibo.

Wang Yibo, who is a singer, actor, professional racing driver, dancer and other identities, is a highlight of this evening. As a young artist, he paid tribute to heroes with his work “Ice, Rain and Fire”, which was recognized by many parties. The joining of two popular actresses, Zhao Lusi and Yu Shuxin, has also directly raised the expectations of the public. The two have successfully ignited the screens this summer with their two works “Xing Han Brilliant” and “Cang Lan Jue”. This time, the two post-95 freshmen The generation leaders will also appear at Dragon TV’s New Year’s Eve party, offering New Year blessings to audiences across the country.

This year’s party also played a big “combination card”, inviting the 0713 men’s group to start again and continue the brotherhood; and there will be guests from “Our Song”, this time they will not only sing a chorus across generations, but also form a super band across generations, Appearing in front of the audience with a brand new look and form is worth looking forward to.

“Dreams in the East 2023 Dragon TV New Year’s Eve Ceremony” is ready to go, how many surprises and famous scenes will appear at the party? Lock on Dragon TV at 19:30 on December 31, let’s “go all out and open up a better future” together!