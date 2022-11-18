PINEROLO. A very bad episode of bullying in Pinerolo. It occurred in late October, but has only now emerged. A fifteen-year-old of Moroccan origins was attacked a short distance from school by three girls of her own age, while she was taking the bus to go home. Hair pulling, insults, a ball in the face and kicks while she was on the ground. And, to further humiliate her, one of the three of her tore off her fake nails. Damaging even the real ones.

The scene of violence was filmed with a cell phone by a girl from the same institution, who then showed it to two professors. The video will be part of the acts of the bullying investigation which in the meantime has been launched by the juvenile prosecutor’s office.

The complaint

The attacked woman and her parents filed a complaint with the Pinerolo carabinieri. but the school has also taken measures against the girls, all of the same age, given the seriousness of the situation. But this was not enough: in recent days the girl was again threatened and targeted by the same group of companions, so much so that two other additions to the first complaint were presented.

The facts

It was the early afternoon of October 26, the victim was walking with a compatriot

chatting in Arabic. The student from another class arrives on her scooter, claiming that she understood that the two were talking bad about her. Hence the first acts of gratuitous violence. Then the two friends arrive to give her a hand with kicks and torn nails. The young woman, after her friend had dismissed her trio, goes to the emergency room to be treated, but her threats continue on her Instagram: “You’re a loser, as soon as you’re at school I finish my homework ». The next day her parents accompanied her to the presidency, recounting her facts as also reported in the complaint presented to the carabinieri on the same day.

The sequel

But it wasn’t over yet on November 3, during the break, the victim crosses the girl who had attacked her first and who continues to intimidate her: “You won’t get away with me.” And again, a few days later, on her 9th, as she left school, she and the other girls again blocked her road, preventing her from going home. Recounting the further threats received: «Come here, do you have a problem? If you have any problems, we’ll beat you again», mimicking the gesture of turning her neck, since the fifteen-year-old was wearing the collar for the previous attack.

“A Brave Girl”

The victim’s family turned to the lawyer Raffaele Folino to be assisted in the legal steps of this affair. The lawyer immediately informed the juvenile prosecutor’s office, led by Emma Avezzù, and the girl has now been summoned together with a psychologist by the judicial police. «She is a courageous girl – comments the lawyer Folino – not only because she immediately reported it, but also because she never stopped going to school, despite experiencing the great stress that this violence is causing her. Regardless of the responsibilities for the attack, which will be ascertained, we trust that the principal and teachers will take measures to protect her from further episodes of bullying”.