After the rapper Kid Cudi first released the trailer in September, this time he officially ushered in the latest project in cooperation with artist KAWS, launching a limited edition vinyl set including the “Man on the Moon” trilogy, as well as a sweater, T-shirt and other peripheral clothing.

The “MOTM TRILOGY BOX SET” vinyl set is visually designed by KAWS, which not only includes all the tracks of MOTM I, II and III, but also a 12×12 large photo book; and KAWS for Kid Cudi merchandise includes two A crew-neck, two T-shirts, the co-branded logo and the Companion pattern in the shape of an astronaut run through the collection, and are presented in black and white. The Man on the Moon vinyl set and KAWS for Kid Cudi merchandise are now available exclusively on Kid Cudi’s website, priced between $50 and $200, and interested readers may wish to shop.