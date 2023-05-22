Kid-Wang Linkai’s birthday concert is coming to Shenzhen for the first stop of DEADLINE tour_TOM ENTERTAINMENT

At 19:30 on the evening of May 20th, singer and producer Xiaogui-Wang Linkai’s 2023 “DEADLINE” tour concert in Shenzhen Station exploded and sang, that night, the “Spring Cocoon” gymnasium of China Resources Shenzhen Bay Center was full of seats and was full of popularity. The concert is co-hosted by Beijing Sure Sky Culture Media Co., Ltd. and Yongdaoxing (Beijing) Culture and Entertainment Co., Ltd. Dajing Xiaoguai Director Studio serves as the director team, and Xiaogui-Wang Linkai himself serves as the creative director.

Xiaogui himself participated in the overall content design of the entire LiveShow, covering music, stage art, choreography and other content. It also coincided with the 24th birthday of Xiaogui-Wang Linkai. He used music to spend an unforgettable and warm night with all the fans; Also accompanied everyone to spend a romantic “520 Valentine’s Day”.

Defining the style of “little devil”, the immersive theme concert turned the audience on

It has been two years since the last “FIDING GHOST” tour of Xiaogui-Wang Linkai. This “DEADLINE” tour has attracted much attention since the official announcement. Tickets in Shenzhen, Beijing, and Nanjing were sold out quickly after the three stops, which shows that everyone loves him Musical anticipation and enthusiasm. In order to present a wonderful immersive theme concert to the fans present, the stage design of this show is built around the style of “the smallest ghost”. The rich atmosphere setting on the stage, through creative elements such as punk chains and paint bucket embellishments, three-dimensionally create a rock-punk atmosphere theme concert, all showing creativity and intentions everywhere.

It is worth mentioning that the design of the main scene of the dance beauty that night was quite ingenious. It was inspired by a classic hairstyle of the little ghost-Wang Linkai. The color tone, accompanied by the wanton change in the music atmosphere, brings the audience immersive listening. The 9.8-meter-high physical rock rabbit on the stage is also specially made of high-quality fiberglass to achieve an overall texture upgrade and continue to activate the character concept of the rock rabbit.







Every detail of the concert was perfect, the atmosphere in the hall was warm, and the continuous cheers were the best proof of the audience’s satisfaction with the little ghost and the concert.

Spend more time on music and make a sound with your works

As a singer and producer, Xiaogui-Wang Linkai always insists on “spending more time on music”, devoting himself to creating and studying the stage. Take us into his creative world, and also show his excellent songwriting ability and stage control.

On May 20, 2022, Xiaogui-Wang Linkai’s first full-length album “DEADLINE” was officially launched. For a whole year, he devoted himself wholeheartedly to the creation, production, planning, and design of the album, and finally handed over an excess transcript of 16 high-quality songs. In this concert, he devoted himself wholeheartedly and brought new album songs including “Upstream”, “Yi Wo Zuo”, “Sus Love with My Hands”, “Harley Quinn”, “Her Mom Said We Were Incompatible” , “Rule the Universe Before the Age of Eighteen”, classic masterpieces “Don’t Call Me Da Vinci”, “what`s wrong with me”, and the first song “Hadn’t Met You” etc. More than 20 tracks, Present an ultimate audio-visual feast for the audience.







Looking back on the music journey of the little ghost, from the release of the first personal music EP “Lil ghost2.0” in 2019, to the release of the second music EP “Highway from M to W” in 2020, and then to the release of “DEADLINE” in 2022 , In 2023, he will launch the special planning trilogy MINI EP “L LINE”. He has never stopped pursuing music, and has continuously broadened the boundaries of music creation. Music works also insist on using a unique music style, conveying a flamboyant “little devil” attitude. He burns his music energy to the fullest, and also infects thousands of listeners.

If the 23-year-old little ghost-Wang Linkai’s masterpiece is an album called “DEADLINE” and the style is defined as “little ghost”, we can feel his richness, fullness, ambition, enthusiasm, blood, and excitement in the headphones , Contrast, warmth…Then the representative work of the 24th birthday kid is to think, do, and prove, and use the courage to move forward to shorten the distance from the dream.The wonderful music journey of “DEADLINE” continues, looking forward to Beijing Station on June 3 and Nanjing Station on June 10.



