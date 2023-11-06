Kiko Kostadinov Collaborates with ASICS for the New ‘ASICS NOVALIS’ Series

Kiko Kostadinov Collaborates with ASICS for New “ASICS NOVALIS” Series

Previously, there were reports on the collaboration between fashion designer Kiko Kostadinov and shoe brand ASICS for their NOVALIS GEL-TEREMOA shoes. Now, the two parties have come together once again to launch their new “ASICS NOVALIS” series.

The “ASICS NOVALIS” collection is a product of Kiko Kostadinov’s technical expertise and the creative vision of women’s designers Laura and Deanna Fanning. The series offers a range of unisex, practical, and multi-functional clothing options. Among the highlights of this collection are the HEVEANOID parkas, which feature chest pockets of the same color and an integrated hood. The two-tone Bomber Jackets and Staple Hoodies, with layered silhouettes and flocked prints, also add versatility to the collection. Additionally, the lineup includes futuristic ORMOSIANCY Shirting tops.

The pants available in the “ASICS NOVALIS” series are the LIATRISORY trousers, which come in the vibrant “Medallion Yellow” and classic “Obsidian Black” colors. These can be paired with graphic Tee shirts and Tied Caps to complete the entire look. Furthermore, the collection also features GEL-TEREMOA shoes in “Silver” and “Brown” colors. These shoes are equipped with GEL cushioning technology, BLAST PLUS foam, and an ASICS TRUSSTIC outsole for maximum comfort and performance.

The much-anticipated Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS NOVALIS series is now available on the brand’s official website and select retailers. Fashion enthusiasts and sneakerheads alike can now purchase their favorite pieces from the collection and embrace the unique style and functionality that the collaboration offers.

For those interested in staying ahead of the fashion curve and adding some Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS NOVALIS pieces to their wardrobe, head over to the brand’s official website or visit authorized retailers to make a purchase.

Don’t miss out on this limited-edition collaboration between Kiko Kostadinov and ASICS. Hurry and grab your favorite items before they sell out!

