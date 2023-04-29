Home » Kiko Kostadinov officially launched a new shoe model “ZLATYU” combined with ASICS GEL-KAYANO 14 performance outsole
After joining hands with the Italian design brand Paradisoterrestre to create a home project and advance to Milan Design Week, Kiko Kostadinov returns with a brand new sneaker named “ZLATYU”, releasing two unique styles of “Hickory” and “Verdant” at one time color options.

This model fully reveals Kiko Kostadinov’s unique color sensitivity and creative thinking. Not only the upper leather is enhanced with honeycomb embossing, but also the double shoelace configuration, tight metal eyelets, no tongue design, contrast stitching, etc. The details are also worthy of attention; in addition, the performance is not sloppy, equipped with ASICS GEL-KAYANO 14 running shoe outsole, providing excellent cushioning and support.

Kiko Kostadinov “ZLATYU” shoes are now on sale at a price of £495. Interested readers may wish to buy them.

