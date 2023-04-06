Listen to the audio version of the article

From regional chain to global brand: the path taken by Kiko Milano seems to reward the company 100% controlled by the Percassi group through the Odissea holding which closes 2022 with revenues of 671 million euros, up 42% compared to 2021 and by 14% compared to 2019. The Ebitda of 75 million recorded an increase of 350% compared to 2021 and of 30% compared to 2019.

«The 2022 results were the best ever, breaking all the records of the main economic-financial indicators prior to the pandemic, thanks to the transformation from a mainly regional make-up store chain to a global beauty brand present in over 60 countries – comments Simone Dominici, CEO of Kiko Milano -. Our value creation model, based on the constant improvement of margins, which allows us to invest in omnichannel innovation, service and geographical expansion, is proving to be able to generate profitable and sustainable growth over time that is much higher than the market. By the end of 2023 we will open another 120 stores, reaching over 1,100 stores located in 75 countries with the aim of exceeding 800 million in revenues with a record EBITDA of over 100 million”.

And he adds: «In the second half of the year we will also launch a new Unified Commerce platform that will integrate all channels and systems, further improving the way we serve our customers and at the same time gaining efficiency and growth capacity. The development plan also aims to reach 2,000 points of sale by the end of 2027, entering new countries and strengthening our presence in Asia, Latin America and Africa with the aim of achieving revenues of 1.25 billion”. Among the markets that performed best last year, America is the one that increased the most (+55% compared to 2021) with Brazil more than doubling its turnover and the United States returning to double-digit growth after difficult years, thanks to the boost of e-commerce. The departure in Central America with the opening of new markets such as Martinique, El Salvador and Honduras is also excellent, the company says.

As for Europe, the largest geographic area, it grew by 46% driven by France (+58%), Spain (+50%) and Italy (+40%) with the United Kingdom registering the increase most important (+60%).

Again, Asia absorbed the difficult situation in China well, posting a +21%, with Middle Eastern countries up by 90% and entering new markets such as Thailand and the Philippines. 2022 also saw strengthening in Africa, with entry into Egypt and Morocco, with results doubled compared to expectations.