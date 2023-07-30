KIKO, the new golden voice of Lomé

The young singer, rising star of the Togolese scene, continues to make people talk about him with singles, each more effective than the other, in which he oscillates between pop and rap, between Ewe, English and French. At the age of 24, the artist already offers a very marked musical universe in which his R&B pop mixes with Afro sounds that evoke influences from Nigerian Afrobeats. Both at ease in singing, in which he excels, and in rapping, the Lomé chameleon makes his eclecticism his strength. While he has just launched the single “Cherchons l’argent” which announces the forthcoming release of his EP, PAM met the first signing of the Wèrè Wèrè label. With a shy smile on his lips, dark glasses on his nose, KIKO went to the premises of PAM to play the game of the interview. It only took a few seconds for the shyness to fly away and for his face to light up as he approached his musical universe and the influences that run through it. Interview with a golden boy who only wants to export himself.

In your title “Magic”, we see a child who makes music very young and I wondered if this was your case, if you had started quite young too?

Exactly, in the “Magic” clip the little boy represented me because I started music very early. During my early childhood, my parents played a lot of music at home. So I think that’s where I got used to a music environment and then in college with my friends, we created a little rap group and that’s how we started to imitate great rappers and great singers.

What did your parents listen to?

My mom, she listened to a lot of Nigerian gospel and my dad, he listened to P-Square and all that so yeah, I think that’s what I listened to the most when I was growing up. I think the musical ear that I already have, it comes from there.

Then where did you go musically?

At the beginning, I was very rap with my friends, you know in college that’s what we want to be the bosses, but then I started listening to pop with Michael Jackson at the time of his death. I discovered him when he died: it was a slap in the face and suddenly I went to listen to all his stuff, watch all his concerts and that’s what made me want to make a career and that’s it after I most listened to R&B, Chris Brown, Usher, Justin Bieber. Justin Bieber is a bit pop too but here it is, it’s a good mix.

What led you to sign on the independent label Wèrè Wèrè?

As they say: when you walk alone, you go faster but when you walk in a group you go further. So yeah, it’s those who want to go fast who decide to work alone but I think that at some point, when you reach a point in your career, you have to collaborate with people who can actually add something extra to your career. So that’s why I decided to sign with Wèrè Wèrè Music.

And you feel this more?

Yeah, if I’m already here, interviewing you, yeah, I’m in the right place, it’s ok.

Your EP, when will it be released and what will it be about?

In any case not long… We don’t have the exact date but it’s coming soon. It will be a very colorful EP with different styles but which will remain centered on me, on my history and my beginnings, how I progressed, the obstacles I encountered throughout my career.

A kind of continuity of “Magic” and “Money”?

So with “Magic” and “Money” which are a sequel that tell a story, that’s what will continue in the EP.

I also saw that in your clips you often sing in Ewe, there are also loincloths, traditional clothes: is it important for you to remember this Togolese heritage?

Very, it is the base, it is essential. It’s the very basis of what makes me: I’m an African artist, it’s always important to show it through these little details. The artistic touch in the visuals and everything, it’s important that I remind the whole world that I come from Togo even if I want to conquer other markets.

Do you have any recommendations on the current Togolese scene? Other artists that you listen to a lot, that you appreciate?

Yeah right now I listen to Yaka Crazy a lot, I like his music a lot. He does a bit of rap, a bit of sung rap. I would also say Conii Gangster, Kaatal who is a more R&B pop artist. No, frankly, there are a lot of talents, I couldn’t name them all, but there is plenty. You should go look and you will discover a lot of very talented artists direct from Togo, Lomé and even in other cities because there is not only Lomé in Togo.

Are there any artists you would like to collaborate with, whether internationally or locally?

Yeah locally, locally it would be crazy to do a collaboration with Toofan, it’s a bit like the big brothers, the current ambassadors, the reference, the international Togolese. More internationally, I would say Didi B, he’s breaking everything right now. I would say Tiakola in France. Aya Nakamura, too, is the queen. Oh yeah, Fally Ipupa! How can I forget the legend, the eagle.

Besides, I don’t know if you’ve seen this excerpt where we see Tayc listening to one of your sounds and who seems to like it a lot.

Yeah I was proud that he likes my stuff, I really like what he does, I can’t wait to meet him why not do a collaboration with Tayc too, I really like what he does.

Finally, a little tip… you told me that Lomé has changed a lot, what are the cool places these days?

At the moment the cool places are the Opium Rooftop, it’s a rooftop in nightclub mode. There are kids there every night until 10 in the morning. It’s hot. There is also New York which is cool. It’s hot to eat too, there are plenty of places: Nopegali, Vivi Royale, we have beautiful beaches Marcelo Beach, Blue Turtle, Pure Plage. Yeah, that’s phew.

