Bands: Kill the Lycan, Lost in Ruin, Hope till December, A Memory misread

Viper RoomWien, 25.02.2023

Kill the Lycanthe Viennese experts when it comes to devastating Metalcore, invited to a rendezvous at the sold-out venue last Saturday Viper Room Wien. Rest assured that their catchy riffs got the audience trembling.

Here are my impressions of the evening:

All fotos: Meryem – Atelophobia Arts, HERE there’s more of it