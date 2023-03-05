3
Bands: Kill the Lycan, Lost in Ruin, Hope till December, A Memory misread
Viper RoomWien, 25.02.2023
Kill the Lycanthe Viennese experts when it comes to devastating Metalcore, invited to a rendezvous at the sold-out venue last Saturday Viper Room Wien. Rest assured that their catchy riffs got the audience trembling.
Here are my impressions of the evening:
All fotos: Meryem – Atelophobia Arts
