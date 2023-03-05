Home Entertainment Kill the Lycan, Lost in Ruin, Hope till December, A Memory misread – Viper Room Wien, 25.02.23
Entertainment

Kill the Lycan, Lost in Ruin, Hope till December, A Memory misread – Viper Room Wien, 25.02.23

by admin

Bands: Kill the Lycan, Lost in Ruin, Hope till December, A Memory misread
Viper RoomWien, 25.02.2023

Kill the Lycanthe Viennese experts when it comes to devastating Metalcore, invited to a rendezvous at the sold-out venue last Saturday Viper Room Wien. Rest assured that their catchy riffs got the audience trembling.

Here are my impressions of the evening:

All fotos: Meryem – Atelophobia Arts, HERE there’s more of it

Cool article? Discuss with us on Facebook!

See also  Lin Junjie revealed that he was diagnosed with the new crown, and the symptoms of sore throat, chills, and headache are mild – yqqlm

You may also like

Merlock – Onward Strides Colossus

LOUISA SPECHT – “Of Becoming” – mica

spotlight | dermot kennedy – wienkonzert.com

New single “HOCH”: Multi-artist David Mannhart now also...

Indie-Folk Poet Dylan Goff interviewed: “I want Untethered...

Scalp – Black Tar – HeavyPop.at

THE FEELGOOD MCLOUDS – New video from upcoming...

BIG|BRAVE – nature morte

Witchthroat Serpent – Trove of Oddities at the...

HYBE’s representative Bang Si Hyuk responds to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy