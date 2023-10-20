“Killers of the Flower Moon”, a gigantic film by Martin Scorsese

Listen to the audio version of the article

A memorable film is the great protagonist of the weekend in theaters: after its presentation at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, “Killers of the Flower Moon” has arrived in our cinemas, the new feature film by Martin Scorsese starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

Based on the 2017 investigative book of the same name, written by the American journalist David Grann, the film focuses on what happened in Osage County at the beginning of the 1920s. Several oil fields had been discovered in that area and at the same time a series of murders had occurred, with some wealthy citizens of the Osage Indian tribe as victims. Since the latter are all owners of territories rich in the precious “black gold”, the authorities have launched an investigation into the suspicious deaths. Opening with a sequence that shows an evocative Native American ritual, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is a film that describes the traditions of the tribe with great attention and respect, also offering a series of sequences with a very strongly suggestive mystical flavour.

Despite the duration of approximately three hours and thirty minutes, the script is always exciting, without sagging, classic and modern at the same time. Scorsese turned eighty last November, but confirms himself as a director with a fresh eye and ready to capture many aspects that touch the past and present of his nation, as also demonstrated by his wonderful previous feature film, “The Irishman” of 2019.

A film that delves into the depths of the human soul

Written by the director together with Eric Roth, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is a slow descent into the depths of the human soul, capable of shaking and disturbing for very long stretches of its narrative. In addition to being an important historical postcard, it is also a political film, which mixes genres and styles, harking back to the great American cinema of the past – that of the 1950s, primarily, with references to the films of Elia Kazan or “The Giant” by George Stevens – and to many other masterpieces by the director of “Taxi Driver” and “Raging Bull”. It is also a pleasure to see two of the greatest “Scorsesian” actors acting together – it is the sixth collaboration between the director and DiCaprio; the tenth between Scorsese and De Niro – who give life to an extraordinary duet: both in excellent form, the two protagonists are the added value of a film that we will hear about for a long time to come. Yet another extraordinary piece of that masterful mosaic that is the filmography of a director who continues to create cinema that is intense, personal and simply enormous in ambition and content. A unique cinema, which we just can’t do without.

At walking pace

Among the other novelties of the weekend in theaters we also note “At Man’s Pace” by Denis Imbert starring Jean Dujardin. The French actor plays a famous writer and explorer who, during one of his adventures around the world, remains in a coma following a serious accident. When he wakes up he decides to leave to travel around France on foot, with the aim of reflecting on his life and his choices. Based on the autobiographical novel of the same name by Sylvain Tesson, this film is a touching and thought-provoking operation, simple yet incisive in the messages it wants to propose. Some passages are excessively didactic and the involvement is not always very high, but overall it is an intense film capable of remaining imprinted in the minds of the spectators even in the days following viewing. Good performance by Jean Dujardin in a role that is anything but simple: the transalpine actor confirms his excellent form after his convincing performance in “November”, a film released last April in our cinemas.