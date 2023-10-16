Kim Chae-won’s Health Update and Temporary Hiatus: LE SSERAFIM Continues Promotions as 4-Member Group

Star Yuan Takes Temporary Break from Activities Due to Health Concerns

October 16, 2023

SOURCE MUSIC, the management agency of Star Yuan, recently released a statement regarding the health status and future schedule of Kim Chae-won, better known as Star Yuan. The announcement comes after Kim Chae-won experienced symptoms of dizziness while recovering from treatment for Type A influenza.

According to SOURCE MUSIC, Kim Chae-won visited the hospital on October 13 and was advised by the medical team to rest and stabilize temporarily. As a result, Kim Chae-won will not be participating in any scheduled activities, including the pre-recording of “NPOP.”

In response to Kim Chae-won’s absence, LE SSERAFIM, the group to which Star Yuan belongs, will temporarily carry out activities as a 4-member group. SOURCE MUSIC emphasized that the health of their artists is their top priority and reassured fans that they will do their best to support Kim Chae-won’s recovery and ensure his return to the stage.

LE SSERAFIM recently concluded their first solo tour, “FLAME RISES,” on October 3 with a performance in Jakarta. However, the final stop of the tour in Bangkok on October 7 and 8 had to be canceled due to Kim Chae-won, Heo Yoon-jin, and Kazuha being diagnosed with type A influenza.

In other news, LE SSERAFIM will be releasing their first English digital single, “Perfect Night,” on October 27. The group has teased fans with a concept photo featuring them sitting in a pink sports car, exuding cool charm and happiness. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release and are curious about the style of the song.

