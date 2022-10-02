Home Entertainment Kim Heechul posted the birth gift of his daughter from Han Geng. Netizens: The relationship is really good.
Kim Heechul posted the birth gift of his daughter from Han Geng. Netizens: The relationship is really good.

Kim Heechul posted the birth gift of his daughter from Han Geng. Netizens: The relationship is really good.

On September 30, Kim Heechul shared the birth gift of his daughter from Han Geng, and said, “Han Geng’s gift to go home”, “Han Geng gave birth to a child and lived a very happy life. When will I see someone who looks like me? People”, he posted a warm photo of Han Geng’s daughter’s little hand holding her parents’ fingers, which made many netizens feel “Ye Qing Hui”.

Previously, Han Geng and Kim Heechul were both members of the Korean men’s group Super Junior. In 2009, Han Geng retired from the team and returned to China to develop. After this, the relationship between the two has not been affected, and they still maintain a good brotherhood.

Kim Heechul also admitted that he is always asked why he is friends with people who have left the team, “Is it a big deal?” But in Kim Heechul’s view, those who say such things are outsiders, and they don’t understand, “I We have lived together with Han Geng and have many memories. We have been close since we were trainees. We worked hard together, played together, and drank together. The memories we rely on each other cannot be broken by leaving the team, because the past was beautiful. There are so many memories.”

Kim Heechul also came to China to participate in a certain event, and he and Han Geng staged “The Same Frame of the Century” after many years, which evoked infinite memories of fans and made people feel like they were in a different world.

Regarding the news shared by Kim Heechul this time, netizens also said: “My past memories are attacking me again”, “Whose youth is without Gengche”, “Whose DNA has moved, Gengche’s relationship is really good.” , “Tears of the Times”.

Earlier, Han Geng and Lu Jingshan posted photos on social networks to announce the birth of their daughter.

