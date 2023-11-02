Kim Hye-soo to Host Blue Dragon Film Awards for the Last Time After 30 Years

Kim Hye-soo to Retire as Host of Blue Dragon Film Awards After 30 Years

Seoul, South Korea – After three decades of elegance and grace, the renowned Korean actor Kim Hye-soo will bid farewell to her role as the host of the Blue Dragon Film Awards. HODU&U Entertainment, Kim Hye-soo’s agency, made the announcement on November 2nd, revealing that this year’s 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards will mark her last time hosting the prestigious event.

Kim Hye-soo, who first took on the role of host in 1993, has been the face of the Blue Dragon Film Awards for 29 years, with the exception of Shim Hye-jin in 1998. This year’s ceremony will commemorate her remarkable 30-year tenure as the event’s host.

Aside from her hosting duties, Kim Hye-soo has made her mark in the history of the Blue Dragon Film Awards as an accomplished actress. She has won the Best Actress Award three times, making her the record holder for the most wins in the category. Her exceptional performances led to her victories at the 14th Blue Dragon Film Awards in 1993, the 16th Blue Dragon Film Awards in 1995, and the 27th Blue Dragon Film Awards in 2006.

The 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards, which will be Kim Hye-soo’s final appearance as host, is scheduled to take place on November 24 at the KBS TV Concert Hall in Yeouido, Seoul. This prestigious event celebrates and honors outstanding achievements in Korean cinema, recognizing the talented professionals who have contributed to the industry throughout the year.

As the news of Kim Hye-soo’s retirement as host spreads, fans and industry insiders alike are expressing their gratitude for her stellar performance and contributions to the Blue Dragon Film Awards. Her elegance, poise, and charisma have made her synonymous with the event, and she will be sorely missed.

The legacy of Kim Hye-soo as the longest-serving host of the Blue Dragon Film Awards will undoubtedly be remembered fondly. As she steps down from her role, the Korean film industry prepares to bid farewell to a true icon and welcomes a new era in the history of the prestigious awards ceremony.

Editor in charge: Su Yang

Share this: Facebook

X

