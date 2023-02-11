Home Entertainment Kim Hyo-soo, NCT Do-young and other Korean stars donate to Turkey earthquake | MC Dream | The Epoch Times
Kim Hyo-soo, NCT Do-young and other Korean stars donate to Turkey earthquake

Kim Hyo-soo, NCT Do-young and other Korean stars donate to Turkey earthquake | MC Dream | The Epoch Times

File photo of Kim Hyo-soo and NCT member Doyoung. (Panorama Forest, avex taiwan/The Epoch Times Synthesis)

[The Epoch Times, February 11, 2023](Compiled and reported by Epoch Times reporter Le Huixuan) On February 6, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake occurred in Turkey and Syria. As of February 9, the number of victims of this earthquake has exceeded 20,000 people. Recently, many Korean stars have donated money to the disaster area. Actor Kim Yoo-soo, NCT member Doyoung, singer and comedian MC Mong (Shin Donghyun), Jung Ryeo-won, and SEVENTEEN member S.COUPS all contributed their kindness and strength to the reconstruction after the earthquake.

On the 10th, according to the UNICEF Korea Committee, actor Kim Gyo-soo participated in the emergency relief of children in the earthquake-stricken areas of Turkey and Syria, donating 100 million won (approximately NT$2.382 million / US$79,200). According to Kim Yoo-soo’s wishes, the money will be used for emergency relief projects such as nutrition, drinking water sanitation, education, and protection for children affected by the earthquake.

Kim Ko-soo said, “It hurts my heart to think of the children who endured the earthquake disaster in fear every day. It is hard to imagine the feelings of the children who have lost their relatives and friends. I will give a little strength to the children of Turkey and Syria to recover from the disaster as soon as possible.”

On the same day, Doyoung, a member of the popular boy group NCT, also donated 100 million won to “Fruit of Love”. Donations will be used to support food suits, tents, blankets and other thermal supplies needed for temporary shelters, and humanitarian rescue activities to protect the lives and health of victims of disasters.

See also  For Istituto Ganassini a new low-impact production and logistics center

Doyoung said, “I would like to express my condolences to the people of Turkey and Syria who were in trouble due to the sudden natural disaster. I am grateful to everyone who has done their best for the rescue, and I hope that my small power will bring the disaster victims back to their daily lives. Get some strength.”

Singer MC Mong also donated 100 million won to the Bridge of Hope National Disaster Relief Association, which will be used to rebuild disaster-stricken areas and provide emergency relief items to victims. In this regard, MC Meng said: “It is very important to unite and help. Whether it is a small amount or a large amount, the mood is the same.”

There is an endless stream of donations from Korean artists, which makes people feel warm. Actress Zheng Liyuan also donated 50 million won (approximately NT$1.191 million / US$39,600) to help children and their families with basic drinking water and health care, food and daily necessities, and child protection.

In addition, S.COUPS (Cui Shengzhe), a member of SEVENTEEN, also extended a helping hand, donating 20 million won (approximately NT$476,400 / US$15,800).

