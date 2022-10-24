Home Entertainment Kim Jong-dae brings a rich autumnal sensibility with the title song “Last Scene” of the new album!_song_ambience_music
Sohu Korean Entertainment News “Faithful Singer” EXO member CHEN (Kim Jongdae) created a strong autumn atmosphere with the soulful ballad song “Last Scene”.

CHEN’s new mini-album “Last Scene”, which will be released on October 31, contains a total of 6 songs including the title song “Last Scene” of the same name, and is expected to receive a warm response from fans.

In particular, the title song ‘Last Scene’ is a lyrical type song with a beautiful piano melody and string performance in harmony, and the lyrics depict everything as a parting piece that fades away at the end, CHEN is calm and peaceful The infectious singing doubles the sensual atmosphere of the song.

In addition, in the teaser image released on EXO’s various SNS accounts at 23:00 (Beijing time) last night (23rd), CHEN blended with the quiet and warm scenery, raising the expectation of the album.

In addition, CHEN’s third mini-album “Last Scene” will be released on major global music sites such as QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music at 5 pm (Beijing time) on October 31st. .Return to Sohu, see more

