Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split

Sina Entertainment News According to media reports, Kim Kardashian (Kim Kardashian) and Pete Davidson (Pete Davidson) have confirmed their split, and the two have been in a relationship for 9 months.

According to people familiar with the matter, the couple decided to end the relationship because their busy schedules and long distances made it difficult for them to continue their relationship. Pitt has recently been in Australia shooting movies, while Kardashian is traveling and working around the world while raising her four children in Los Angeles. Kardashian flew to Australia to see Pitt after the two were apart for a while, but it’s not clear if they decided to break up during this meeting.

Looking back at their relationship, Kardashian and Pitt were first spotted by the media in October, when they traveled to Los Angeles with some friends. The woman visited Pitt’s hometown of Staten Island during the trip, and the two ate pizza and pasta at a local restaurant. Since then, the two have spent time together on vacation, frequently flying from coast to coast, and spending weekends in New York and Los Angeles. In April this year, the two walked the red carpet together for the first time at a dinner party. Recently, the two have not been photographed traveling together, but Kardashian posted a sweet photo of her and Pitt, full of love.

According to multiple sources, it is almost impossible for Kardashian and Kanye to get back together, and their divorce lawsuit continues. But they’ve been getting along so well lately, and no one’s quite sure what the end result will be.

