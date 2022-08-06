Home Entertainment Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson break up due to busy work
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson break up due to busy work

by admin
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson break up due to busy work
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split

Sina Entertainment News According to media reports, Kim Kardashian (Kim Kardashian) and Pete Davidson (Pete Davidson) have confirmed their split, and the two have been in a relationship for 9 months.

According to people familiar with the matter, the couple decided to end the relationship because their busy schedules and long distances made it difficult for them to continue their relationship. Pitt has recently been in Australia shooting movies, while Kardashian is traveling and working around the world while raising her four children in Los Angeles. Kardashian flew to Australia to see Pitt after the two were apart for a while, but it’s not clear if they decided to break up during this meeting.

Looking back at their relationship, Kardashian and Pitt were first spotted by the media in October, when they traveled to Los Angeles with some friends. The woman visited Pitt’s hometown of Staten Island during the trip, and the two ate pizza and pasta at a local restaurant. Since then, the two have spent time together on vacation, frequently flying from coast to coast, and spending weekends in New York and Los Angeles. In April this year, the two walked the red carpet together for the first time at a dinner party. Recently, the two have not been photographed traveling together, but Kardashian posted a sweet photo of her and Pitt, full of love.

According to multiple sources, it is almost impossible for Kardashian and Kanye to get back together, and their divorce lawsuit continues. But they’ve been getting along so well lately, and no one’s quite sure what the end result will be.

See also  Qin Hailu on "Xiaomin's Family": Li Ping is the epitome of contemporary women with multiple identities

(Text/Ledo)

You may also like

Chen Zhanpeng gave flowers to his wife in...

Producers including Kevin Feige show support for ‘Batgirl’...

Ten years of masterpiece!The sci-fi film “Tomorrow’s War”...

“Tommy guns”, an anomalous Portuguese film to reflect...

Angela Baby was removed from her name, William...

Brighton, capital of the Mods – La Stampa

“Hey Fun Pie 2” airs tonight, getting close...

Thélios, full of orders and another 200 hires...

Walk into ALL BEINGS Shanghai’s first offline store...

Shaoyang Musicians Association Emerging Music Group Working Committee...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy