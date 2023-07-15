Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady: A Potential New Romance Sparks Social Media Frenzy

Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady have recently sparked a frenzy on social media after a leaked photo of them together at a party surfaced on the internet. Speculation has arisen regarding the nature of their relationship, as some media outlets suggest that there might be more than just friendship between the two. Rumors have circulated that the businesswoman has confessed her long-time attraction to the NFL player, further fueling the speculation.

The magazine “Deux Moi” published the alleged photo of Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady at the party, stating that they spent time together conversing and getting to know each other. The publication also mentioned that an eyewitness observed the pair flirting, though others argue that they were merely being polite. The gathering in question took place at Michael Rubin’s party in the Hamptons.

Gaining traction alongside these rumors are Kim Kardashian’s alleged statements about having a ‘crush’ on Tom Brady. This disclosure has led to increased speculation about a potential romantic connection between the two.

It is worth noting that both Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced their separation in October of last year, after being married for 13 years. Consequently, the NFL player has been single for approximately six months. Similarly, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West commenced their separation process in 2021, implying that neither of them would face any obstacles in pursuing new relationships or meeting new people.

The internet is abuzz with discussions and reactions to this unexpected pairing. Fans and critics alike eagerly await any further developments to shed light on the nature of Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady’s connection.