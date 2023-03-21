The incident involving Kim Sae Ron recently made the Korean public seem to no longer sympathize with her.

Specifically, recently actor Kim Sae Ron is working part-time at a bar in Gangnam district, Seoul. According to the investigation results from The Fact, a witness (temporarily called A) reported seeing her working part-time at a bar run by an acquaintance late last month. A approached Kim Sae Ron as a client: “She is very sincere, skillful in her work and friendly with customers.” The time when “A” caught Kim Sae Ron was around before the first trial took place, but it is impossible to confirm when the actress started working here.

But only a few hours later, SBS News published information contrary to what The Fact reported. As revealed by SBS, the source repeatedly witnessed the female lead “Mirror Of The Witch” partying at the bar earlier this year. It is known that the place she frequents is a place that specializes in board games, gambling and players will drink while participating. “I have seen many articles saying that she had self-criticism after causing the accident, but that is not the case. She was hanging out with a famous male YouTuber at the bar and didn’t pay attention to her surroundings.”a witness said.

At the trial on March 8, Kim Sae Ron begged for leniency from the public and said that he was in a difficult situation because he became the breadwinner of the family. However, the Korean audience constantly questioned whether she really had financial difficulties while owning a high-end car imported from abroad. It can be seen that public opinion also gradually lost faith in Kim Sae Ron when sharing that her part-time job at her previous cafe was exposed as untrue by the owner.